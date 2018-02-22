Emma Gonzalez, one of the loudest gun control voices to come out of Stoneman Douglas, said the following to NRA Spokeswoman Dana Loesch:

Dana Loesch, I want you to know that we will support your two children in the way that you will not. The shooter at our school used weapons on us that he obtained legally. Do you believe it should be harder to obtain semi-automatic weapons and the modifications for these semi-automatic weapons to make them fully automatic, like bump stocks?

Loesch came back with a hard-hitting response about the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) and its lack of data.

It was obvious from Gonzalez’s facial expressions that she had no idea about this information.

NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch: "This individual was nuts. … None of us support people who are crazy, who are dangerous to themselves, who are a danger to others, getting their hands on a firearm." https://t.co/V50uSV8IiG #StudentsStandUp https://t.co/P5SiokWN3S — CNN (@CNN) February 22, 2018

But, because Dana used logic, people are crying fowl.

I love to see the fragile adults defending their second amendment with guns being intimidated by teens with only their first amendment. — Brandon Horan (@brandon_r_horan) February 22, 2018

Come on. Dana didn’t brandish a weapon. She didn’t pull out her gun and point it to Emma’s head. She pointed out REAL facts.

NRA sent the wrong person to defend their cause. — Roberto Martinez (@Rob_Martinez2) February 22, 2018

Is it because she makes sense or because she’s a woman?

why are people upset about making sure the background system works? She talks about getting the right information in the system and people boo Dana Loesch? — Michael Flynn (@mrmikeflynn) February 22, 2018

Because then gun control advocates would have to admit that their current gun control laws are failing them.

Because they want to enjoy their Constitutionally-protected right? Get a grip.

“I was a young activist like you and look where I am now!” I don’t think Emma Gonzales and these smart, grounded teens aspire to be someone like Ms. Loesch. What ego. — Tracy Bristol (@TheTracyShow) February 22, 2018

No matter what Dana would have done, you wouldn’t have been happy. She was relating to the girl.

Interesting. NRA says they represent 5 million Americans. 1. But yet they control congress and the President through money!!!. 2. The view if the hundreds of million of Americans don't count!!! — Keith Hillier (@KeithHillier) February 22, 2018

You clearly don’t understand how political donations work.

The crowd was ridiculous at times. No one listens to each other anymore. There’s your national problem. — Happygrl Gutter (@HappygrlG) February 22, 2018

Touche.