Emma Gonzalez, one of the loudest gun control voices to come out of Stoneman Douglas, said the following to NRA Spokeswoman Dana Loesch:

Dana Loesch, I want you to know that we will support your two children in the way that you will not. The shooter at our school used weapons on us that he obtained legally. Do you believe it should be harder to obtain semi-automatic weapons and the modifications for these semi-automatic weapons to make them fully automatic, like bump stocks?

Loesch came back with a hard-hitting response about the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) and its lack of data.

It was obvious from Gonzalez’s facial expressions that she had no idea about this information.

Trending

But, because Dana used logic, people are crying fowl.

Come on. Dana didn’t brandish a weapon. She didn’t pull out her gun and point it to Emma’s head. She pointed out REAL facts.

Is it because she makes sense or because she’s a woman?

Because then gun control advocates would have to admit that their current gun control laws are failing them.

Because they want to enjoy their Constitutionally-protected right? Get a grip.

No matter what Dana would have done, you wouldn’t have been happy. She was relating to the girl.

You clearly don’t understand how political donations work.

Touche.

