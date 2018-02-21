Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel spoke out against NRA Spokeswoman Dana Loesch during CNN’s Students Stand Up Town Hall.
Sheriff Scott Israel to NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch: "You just told this group of people that you are standing up for them. You're not standing up for them until you say, 'I want less weapons.'" pic.twitter.com/JEDN5K7DcU
Not going to happen, dude.
Dana Loesch works for the devil 😈 @NRA #StudentsStandUp #StudentsDemandAction #TownHall pic.twitter.com/zAt9ZljH1f
Get a grip, Danielle.
I don’t know why Conservatives waste their time even talking with these hateful people. pic.twitter.com/6rGyDLIPbY
Meh.
Same sherrif who blew 20 chances to get to this killer before he snapped.
Right?