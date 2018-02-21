Twitter launched into a tirade against NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch. It’s not really surprising though, considering how gun control advocates LOVE to voice their disdain for Loesch on Twitter. Some of the tweets, however, are beyond barbaric.

We can’t ban machine guns because it makes much more sense to turn every school into Alcatraz and have everyone walk around in chainmail. #GunContolNow #studentstandup — Tim Hannan (@TimHannan) February 22, 2018

Where the hell are you getting machine guns from?

Dana should have been asked what legislation the NRA has supported that would fix the background check issues she kept talking about. #studentstandup #CNNTownHall — Bryan Crossland (@bacrossland) February 22, 2018

The NRA has supported the “Fix NICS” bill, which would require ALL states to report ALL convictions to the FBI for the background check system. So there’s that.

Dana just got on stage and proved the point weve been making about the NRA for years; they dont care about citizens they care about guns and money, any woman this attached to a firearm is weird and disgusting #studentstandup — Mojo (@mojobynum) February 22, 2018

You must not realize that’s it’s possible to support the Second Amendment AND love children.

Reminder that Dana Loesch is only the spokeswoman for the NRA. The angry lady in their inflammatory recruitment ads. It would be like if the fast food lobby trotted out Ronald McDonald to defend them. #studentstandup — Adam Beilman (@AdamBeilman) February 22, 2018

This is the stupidest comparison ever.

In case you're wondering about NRA spox Dana Loesch's tattoo? It's Ephesians 6:12-13: A passage about "putting on the full armor of God." Most theologians agree it speaks about spiritual warfare vs evil. #studentstandup — Bill Kole (@billkole) February 22, 2018

Here’s what the New International Version (NIV) says:

For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.Therefore put on the full armor of God, so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground, and after you have done everything, to stand.

And let me guess, you’re going to say because she has this tattoo that she struggles to come to terms with being a gun owner and Second Amendment supporter?

I have a question for @DLoesch: how do you feel about peddling your propagantastic, fear mongering videos on social media? “If I had the power to change it…”You do. Stop being an NRA shill. #studentstandup #CNNTownHall — 🖤Vikki 🖤 (@asweetvictori) February 22, 2018

They’re not fear mongering when they’re the truth.

.@DanaLoesch wants to put all the blame on congressional officials . . . You know, the congressional officials whom the @NRA bankrolls to speak (& vote) on the @NRA's behalf. They're in the majority right now. That'll change. Midterms. #StudentStandUp @Emma4Change @cameron_kasky — Emily Kingman (@EmKingman) February 22, 2018

The FBI are NOT congressional leaders. The FBI is an agency who dropped the ball investigating complaints about the shooter.

By pointing out all the people who “slip through the cracks,” Dana Loesch is making our case for us. A system will never be perfect, so why not make fewer guns (and zero assault rifles) the goal? #studentstandup #townhall #NRAisallaboutmoney — Kristin McCracken ❄️ (@kmc1213) February 22, 2018

You just answered your own question. The system will never be perfect, Kristin. Criminals will find away around laws and will find guns on the black market.