Regardless of how you feel about guns and the Second Amendment, one thing BOTH sides have come to agree on tonight: National Rifle Association Spokeswoman Dana Loesch did a phenomenal job tonight during the #StudentsStandUp Town Hall put on by CNN.

She walked into that crowd knowing full and well that the majority of the people in the room would disagree with her but she held her own.

Absolutely agree. She did a thorough job explaining how gun owners across America feel about some of the proposed gun control laws and what issues we see with them.

Dana is an example of what grace and elegance look like.

Tonight was a step in the right direction. It was a chance for both sides to TRULY hear each other out.

AMEN.

Dana held her composure when it would have been easy to get angry.

So many young girls should aspire to have the same convictions as her.

Thank you, Dana!

