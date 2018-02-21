Regardless of how you feel about guns and the Second Amendment, one thing BOTH sides have come to agree on tonight: National Rifle Association Spokeswoman Dana Loesch did a phenomenal job tonight during the #StudentsStandUp Town Hall put on by CNN.

I have no love for the @NRA, but I have to respect @DLoesch for walking into a hostile crowd and fielding tough questions and hecklers better than most politicians do. I disagree with her on many issues, but I admire her professionalism. #CNNTownHall — Tay Tufenkjian (@TayTufenkjian) February 22, 2018

She walked into that crowd knowing full and well that the majority of the people in the room would disagree with her but she held her own.

. @DLoesch congratulations you remained poised and represented the NRA well in a very tough situation. I think you showed empathy & tried to correct misconceptions and educate. I hope 1 or 2 heard you. 😘 — LakeCrazy™ 🇺🇸 (@Lakecrazy) February 22, 2018

Absolutely agree. She did a thorough job explaining how gun owners across America feel about some of the proposed gun control laws and what issues we see with them.

Kudos to @DLoesch for her appearance tonight. She showed grace under fire and respectful restraint when fielding questions from an understandably emotional crowd. I’m proud to have her as my #NRA spokeswoman. — Vanessa (@NessaAdelaide) February 22, 2018

Dana is an example of what grace and elegance look like.

@DLoesch we do not agree on almost everything, but you showing up was amazing! I really hope that other people follow your lead. Totally professional and respectful. I know it was hard, but I hope you were able to hear what they were trying to tell you. I know I heard you. — Gabriel Monge (@gabemonge) February 22, 2018

Tonight was a step in the right direction. It was a chance for both sides to TRULY hear each other out.

@DLoesch you were great tonight in a very tough situation! Your composure and compassion were incredible! Thank you for showing up and standing up and trying to educate and inform in a civilized manner — Jeff Chapman (@JeffChapman36) February 22, 2018

AMEN.

Thank you @DLoesch for walking into a hostile environment in order to fight and defend for us all! #GodBless #StandForTruth #StudentsStandUp — Ashley (@SecondWalk) February 22, 2018

Dana held her composure when it would have been easy to get angry.

Yes, God Bless @DLoesch for being an amazing inspiration for all of us. Little girls need to look up to her and not these fascist. — 💋 SIᕮᖇᖇᗩ ᗯᕼISKᕮᕮ 💋 (@_SierraWhiskee) February 22, 2018

So many young girls should aspire to have the same convictions as her.

Thank you, Dana!