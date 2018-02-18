On Friday, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) said she would be introducing legislation that would up the age requirements for purchasing a rifle from 18 to 21 years old.

I plan to introduce a bill to require ALL firearms purchases from gun dealers be restricted to individuals who are at least 21 years old. If you can’t buy a handgun or a bottle of beer, you shouldn’t be able to buy an AR-15. — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) February 17, 2018

Except NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch had a marvel idea instead of Feinstein’s proposal.

You could demand that states fully comply with reporting qualifying convictions and mental adjudications to NICS, which you’ve never done. Only 38 report less than 80%. Also, what does this do to enlistment? https://t.co/0LA2vlsEla — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 19, 2018

That would make too much sense.

How about prosecuting felons who attempt and fail background checks ?

Dems letting felons vote are shooting themselves in the foot and throwing the rest of us under the bus along with them — Dave Vee (@Vlabsllc) February 19, 2018

There’s an idea.

But forcing law enforcement agencies & mental health professional to follow CURRENT laws on NICS background checks, and getting the FBI to actually DO SOMETHING with detailed warnings about potential murderers, isn't as headline grabbing as calling for NEW/MORE gun regulations. — Bryan Lee (@bryaninbigd) February 19, 2018

TRUTH.

@SenFeinstein You make my head hurt. Your suggestions with regard to weapons serve only to deprive good people of their God given right to defense.

A huge number of our soldiers ages 17-20 use weapons every day.

ROOT CAUSE is mental illness and no support for At Risk Kids. — APO_AE_09173 (@APO_AE_01973) February 19, 2018

EXACTLY.

Apparently it’s okay to give these “kids” firearms if they defend us in the Military but not for everyday use.

What does raising the age solve when there is a clear lack of enforcement of laws already on the books? Did making the drinking age 21 stop 18-20 year olds from abusing alcohol?The problem isn't age, NICS system exists for a reason-make states conform to it. — Ashley (@Renegaderunner2) February 19, 2018

They don’t think about enforcing laws. Their answer to everything is passing MORE laws.