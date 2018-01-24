Dana Loesch is no stranger to controversy, especially when it takes place on Twitter. Tonight, the NRA spokeswoman put quite a few politicians on blast for their stance on immigration.

First up: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Some facts @realDonaldTrump should know about his hometown:

•55% of NYC business owners are immigrants.

•45% of NYC’s labor force is made up of foreign-born workers.

•34% of workers in NYC’s tech sector were immigrants in 2016.

•58% of NYC's kids have immigrant parents. — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) January 24, 2018

Just because someone is “foreign-born” doesn’t mean they’re here illegally. Basically, all of your points are moot unless you classify which type of immigration — legal or illegal — they truly are.

And the way you treat them with insanely high taxes, restrictions, and regulations is an absolute burden. https://t.co/2aAoKl43fh — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 25, 2018

BURN.

What percentage of those are legal? You failed to mention that. — Jason O'Reilly (@jasonoreilly88) January 25, 2018

DING! DING! DING! We have a winner!

And the Mayor of NYC is 100%DOLT — Rob Bothe-Truth, whole truth nothing but the truth (@rbothe1) January 25, 2018

Bingo.

Next up: California Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom.

Apparently the guy thinks California is exempt from being slapped with subpoenas for having sanctuary cities.

Bring it. Your racist political stunts are getting old and will not work on us. https://t.co/xgybxg5nJL — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 25, 2018

This isn’t a political “stunt.” This is a political consequence for you and your buddies who decided to break federal immigration laws.

Requesting that people follow federal law on legal entry isn’t “racist.” Using that word so reflexively for things you dislike steals attention from actual instances of racism. https://t.co/umAEJqnGdA — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 25, 2018

Precisely.

The words “racist” and “racism” are Democrats FAVORITE words when they can’t think of a point that is actually pertinent to the conversation.

Is this really a surprise? Since day one, all of us who support Trump have been called everything from “racist” to “Nazi”. The left only knows how to toss insults when challenged and by enforcing immigration laws, we challenge the left’s biggest initiative. — Kimiko Ramirez (@ChickMiko) January 25, 2018

And we threaten to take away their biggest block of voters.

Suggesting that immigration laws are racist furthers the racist notion that the only people who enter the country illegally are minorities. What is Gavin Newsom trying to say, only Mexicans break immigration laws? — Michael Nonas (@aikidokainwy) January 25, 2018

He probably didn’t realize that what he said could be construed as racist because…you know, he’s the voice of minorities.

"Racist' is such a useless word now, doesn't even bother me in the slightest when I get called it.

It just lets me know I'm right and have won the argument. — DA Spencer #MAGA (@daspencer81) January 25, 2018

Yup. And then the Democrats point and cry at us like…

But the question of the hour:

If we’re ignoring federal law on immigration, does that mean we can ignore federal law regarding firearms, too? Since we’re picking and choosing which laws to follow now. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 25, 2018

Proof that liberal logic does not exist.

I don't want to pay taxes anymore. Would that be okay too? — Cog in the wheel (@kmbishop1) January 25, 2018

Surrreee. Why not?!

Interesting take Dana. Would be interesting to see reaction of Left if city or state started ignoring federal firearms laws. — James Hicks (@Jhic709365) January 25, 2018

They would WET themselves.

THANK YOU. i’ve been writing this daily .. Lefts demand to cherry-pick laws to follow? then we all cherry-pick laws to follow. — Wendy (@WendyPriest) January 25, 2018

Wendy, you forgot something. Laws apply to Republicans, not Democrats. The reason? Democrats need us to pay for all of their asinine pieces of legislation.

And they wonder why America is doomed.