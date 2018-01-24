Dana Loesch is no stranger to controversy, especially when it takes place on Twitter. Tonight, the NRA spokeswoman put quite a few politicians on blast for their stance on immigration.

First up: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Just because someone is “foreign-born” doesn’t mean they’re here illegally. Basically, all of your points are moot unless you classify which type of immigration — legal or illegal — they truly are.

BURN.

DING! DING! DING! We have a winner!

Bingo.

Next up: California Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom.

Apparently the guy thinks California is exempt from being slapped with subpoenas for having sanctuary cities.

This isn’t a political “stunt.” This is a political consequence for you and your buddies who decided to break federal immigration laws.

Precisely.

The words “racist” and “racism” are Democrats FAVORITE words when they can’t think of a point that is actually pertinent to the conversation.

And we threaten to take away their biggest block of voters.

He probably didn’t realize that what he said could be construed as racist because…you know, he’s the voice of minorities.

Yup. And then the Democrats point and cry at us like…

But the question of the hour:

Proof that liberal logic does not exist.

Surrreee. Why not?!

They would WET themselves.

Wendy, you forgot something. Laws apply to Republicans, not Democrats. The reason? Democrats need us to pay for all of their asinine pieces of legislation.

And they wonder why America is doomed.

