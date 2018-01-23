Yesterday, The Trace, a gun control news website, tweeted a New York Times article about the National Rifle Association’s spokeswoman, Dana Loesch.

NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch has an arsenal of guns strategically placed in safes throughout her home, keeps another gun by her bed, and sometimes tucks one in the small of her back: "Evil is real" https://t.co/P3wkpl6o6j — The Trace (@teamtrace) January 22, 2018

GOP Strategist and former Jeb Bush presidential consultant Mike Murphy decided to attack Dana Loesch on this very issue, which wasn’t the brightest idea.

Gotta be ready in case sanity suddenly attacks you… https://t.co/um7LkaVCwk — Mike Murphy (@murphymike) January 24, 2018

Since when does Loesch lack sanity for being a gun owner?

People jumped on the bashing before Loesch had the opportunity to respond.

Maybe she’s got one up the crack of her ass because it just feels right — Phil Hendrie (@realphilhendrie) January 24, 2018

Someone must have missed the #MeToo memo, you know, the one that says sexual harassment is a bad thing.

How long before she's waving' one of them outside a 7-11 in Tallahassee? — Kirk Ketchum (@kirkketchum) January 24, 2018

What makes you think she’s suddenly going to go nuts?

At least Second Amendment advocates came to Dana’s defense.

Ever think maybe she does this because she’s been repeatedly threatened? Her children have been threatened too. @DLoesch is vigilant in protecting herself and her family. — Beth Wellington (@beth_wellington) January 24, 2018

Unless you’ve ever been threatened and know what it’s like to live in fear, then seriously, do us all a favor and shut up.

She has to be ready in case one of them many Bloomberg Gunsense Gouls decides to go through with one of their threats of violence. — Robert R. McBride (@RobertRMcBride) January 24, 2018

AKA those liberals who preach “peace” and “tolerance” but don’t actually practice it themselves.

Don’t like guns? Don’t buy one. Don’t like to shoot? That’s your prerogative. I like both, it’s a great hobby that I share with family and friends. It’s also my protected right. One that I will not give up to please anyone. — Oldmenrbtr (@oldmenrbtr) January 24, 2018

Seriously. If you hate guns and/or the Second Amendment, pipe down and let the rest of us enjoy our Constitutional, God-given right.

Check out the gun community on YouTube and the internet. This is SOP. I encourage people to check out their local gun stores. Many have gone completely tactical/black helicopter nuts. Not all, but many. — D.S. Sebastian (@DSSebastian1) January 24, 2018

It really isn’t all that taboo to have multiple firearms throughout your house, especially if you have a multi-level house.

When Loesch finally did respond, she did so in such an awesome way.

What a luxury you enjoy to not have to move because of crazy people! God bless. https://t.co/O7nG9YYLcF — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 24, 2018

This, my friends, is a classy response.

Afterwards, Loesch subtweeted Murphy.

I feel for those who lack the education to understand basic SOP for home defense. ¯_( ツ)_/¯ — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 24, 2018

He'll most of them don't even know what sop means — John orr (@Johnorr80529549) January 24, 2018

HAHAHA! Truth.

SOP = standard operating procedure

We call those people victims! 🤔 — RoyWood (@RoyWood) January 24, 2018

Or gun control advocates. Or anti-gunners. Or Second Amendment haters.

You get it. The list could go on and on forever.

You do it like this, right? pic.twitter.com/Dj0RoyqeRF — Brittany Hughes (@RealBrittHughes) January 24, 2018

We’re all about that #pewpewlife.

My children and I are all ready for home defense with a plan always. pic.twitter.com/bCJx21YkgT — BumpStock4Sale (@SoloTopJunky) January 24, 2018

And that, folks, is how it’s done.