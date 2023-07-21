Historian's big BRAG about her friend making sure kids have access to ADULT...
DHS Secretary Mayorkas proud of a top priority (no, it's not 'secure the...
'This should have stayed in the drafts' ... Cruz Senate opponent posts...
Biden spox Kate Bedingfield heads through the WH-MSM revolving door and lands at...
Hunter Biden's lawyer focuses on the REAL scandal at the whistleblower hearing (just...
NYT left some pretty major details out of their coverage of girl who...
On Russell Brand's podcast, DeSantis promises a RECKONING with Fauci and the medical...
PolitiFact closely 'analyzed' Jason Aldean's music video and found compelling evidence tha...
Miranda Devine has a question about an FBI redaction supposedly to protect 'methods...
Outrage over Simona Halep's breast reduction is Double DDumb!!
ABC News' story on Chuck Grassley releasing FBI's Biden memo reads like the...
D'OH! Kamala Harris goes full DIVERSITY-hire falling for obvious lie about Florida schools...
FBI not happy Sen. Grassley released the Biden memo because of who it...
Slack messages reveal top scientists' coordinated efforts to deceive the public on COVID...

'Maybe if Biden’s granddaughter moved to Florida he’d actually visit her': DeSantis TORCHES Biden

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  2:10 PM on July 21, 2023
MEME Artist Angie

Primary season is HEATING up and DeSantis just TORCHED the Biden-Harris ticket in more ways than one! 

OUCH. We hope you noticed he said Harris-Biden and not Biden-Harris. That is the slow burn then he moved on to the complete obliteration with the granddaughter thing. WOW. That HURTS. 

Twitter had various reactions. We will start with the 'Best in Show' with the GIF Games that were ON POINT. LOL 

We literally made every single one of those faces when we saw that tweet come across our timeline.

We found several people who were not happy with the insult at all. 

Recommended

Sen. John Kennedy leaves Durbin speechless TORCHING Dems for RACIST attacks on Justice Thomas (watch)
Sam J.

They have a point, in general, people try to stay away from commenting on children in politics, but this dig is actually more at the grandfather, not the child. We see what they are saying but he was not implying anything bad about the child. 

Back to people who loved it! 

ANYONE debating Biden at this stage would destroy him. All they have to do is wait for Biden to finish rambling and then challenge him to a push-up contest and yell 'GOD SAVE THE QUEEN'! IYKYK.

We do too! Even if you are a HUGE DeSantis fan you have to admit he can sometimes seem stiff or scripted. He does much better when he gets fired up and is animated. 

HA! Yup we loved that subtle dig. 

Hey, if Dana Loesch says you are on FIRE, you must be doing something right!

We can not wait for the debates. If everyone keeps firing at the Left like this, the primary season might not drive us crazy! 

************************************************************
Related: Double DDumb

************************************************************
Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: BIDEN DEBATES PRESIDENT BIDEN PRIMARY BIDEN CAMPAIGN DESANTIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sen. John Kennedy leaves Durbin speechless TORCHING Dems for RACIST attacks on Justice Thomas (watch)
Sam J.
NYT left some pretty major details out of their coverage of girl who aborted, burned, and buried her baby
Sarah D
PolitiFact closely 'analyzed' Jason Aldean's music video and found compelling evidence that he's a fraud
Sarah D
Hunter Biden's lawyer focuses on the REAL scandal at the whistleblower hearing (just guess)
Doug P.
Outrage over Simona Halep's breast reduction is Double DDumb!!
ArtistAngie
Miranda Devine has a question about an FBI redaction supposedly to protect 'methods and sources'
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Sen. John Kennedy leaves Durbin speechless TORCHING Dems for RACIST attacks on Justice Thomas (watch) Sam J.