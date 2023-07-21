'Maybe if Biden’s granddaughter moved to Florida he’d actually visit her': DeSantis TORCHES Biden

Primary season is HEATING up and DeSantis just TORCHED the Biden-Harris ticket in more ways than one!

Democrats like Kamala Harris have to lie about Florida's educational standards to cover for their agenda of indoctrinating students and pushing sexual topics onto children.



Florida stands in their way and we will continue to expose their agenda and their lies. — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) July 21, 2023

The Harris-Biden administration is obsessed with Florida...yet they ignore the chaos at the border, crime-infested cities, economic malaise, and the military recruitment crisis.



Maybe if Biden’s granddaughter moved to Florida he’d actually visit her. — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) July 21, 2023

OUCH. We hope you noticed he said Harris-Biden and not Biden-Harris. That is the slow burn then he moved on to the complete obliteration with the granddaughter thing. WOW. That HURTS.



Twitter had various reactions. We will start with the 'Best in Show' with the GIF Games that were ON POINT. LOL

Oh snap! pic.twitter.com/xDRsOWcPWQ — ❤️GAGirl1967🖤 has hope for the future! (@Tamzilla_52) July 21, 2023

"Maybe if Biden’s granddaughter moved to Florida he’d actually visit her." https://t.co/5kGsgWj6mu pic.twitter.com/cxJaN0JDV7 — Kristy 🇺🇲 (@FlaGirlKristy) July 21, 2023

We literally made every single one of those faces when we saw that tweet come across our timeline.



We found several people who were not happy with the insult at all.

This is disgusting



Using a baby as a political prop to hit a rival.



F off ron! https://t.co/hbw1wVvsXE — Chale (@Chale333) July 21, 2023

The @RonDeSantis campaign has just broken the policy of keeping minor children out of campaign mudslinging. Be prepared for the DeSantis children being included in anti-DeSantis Tweets. Don't cry victim, you brought it on yourself. https://t.co/OX0uVzszv9 — SSton (@SharinStone) July 21, 2023

They have a point, in general, people try to stay away from commenting on children in politics, but this dig is actually more at the grandfather, not the child. We see what they are saying but he was not implying anything bad about the child.



Back to people who loved it!

No way Biden ever debates Desantis. It would be elder abuse https://t.co/uPShZ0KsR1 — ✝️Caramel_Christian✝️ (@FutureHOF3) July 21, 2023

ANYONE debating Biden at this stage would destroy him. All they have to do is wait for Biden to finish rambling and then challenge him to a push-up contest and yell 'GOD SAVE THE QUEEN'! IYKYK.

Ok this is brilliant. I love the funny side of DeSantis 🤣 https://t.co/kG2704A7sk — Republican Politics Enjoyer (@RepElections) July 21, 2023

We do too! Even if you are a HUGE DeSantis fan you have to admit he can sometimes seem stiff or scripted. He does much better when he gets fired up and is animated.

HA! Yup we loved that subtle dig.

Hey, if Dana Loesch says you are on FIRE, you must be doing something right!

We can not wait for the debates. If everyone keeps firing at the Left like this, the primary season might not drive us crazy!



