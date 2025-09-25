'I Forgive The Man Who Killed My Father': Tim Allen Inspired by Erika Kirk's Grace

It's been a little over two weeks since the tragic assassination of Charlie Kirk. While the world continues to mourn, we are also seeing the ripple effect of the beautiful and inspiring celebration of his life this past Sunday. The stunning moment when Erika Kirk announced that she's forgiven the man who took her husband's life has resonated with people worldwide, including actor Tim Allen:

Here's the post in full:

When Erika Kirk spoke the words on the man who killed her husband: “That man… that young man… I forgive him.” That moment deeply affected me. I have struggled for over 60 years to forgive the man who killed my Dad. I will say those words now as I type: “ I forgive the man who killed my father.” Peace be with you all.

What a testament to the power of faith, and to the message that the Kirks shared and that Erika will continue to spread in the wake of her loss.

This is powerful. 🙏🏼🤍 — ☘️𝕃𝕦𝕔𝕜𝕪 Ƒʉͫcͧкͭιͪηͣ 𝕄𝕔𝔾𝕖𝕖‎ (@LuckyMcGee) September 25, 2025

Powerful, Tim. Forgiveness like that takes strength most can’t comprehend. Erika’s grace honors Charlie, and your words honor your father. — MAG🔫1775🇺🇸 (@realMAG1775) September 25, 2025

Powerful words about a powerful statement.

If you haven't seen the moment that inspired Allen and so many others, here it is:

ERIKA KIRK: "I forgive him." pic.twitter.com/zTqGsZXWdW — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) September 22, 2025

Peace be with you, Tim. And with us all.

