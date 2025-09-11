'You're A Terrorist': J.K. Rowling Has A Message For Those Celebrating Charlie Kirk's Murder

In the wake of the shocking assassination of Charlie Kirk, the inimitable J.K. Rowling has some words for those condoning and celebrating the horrific act:

If you believe free speech is for you but not your political opponents, you're illiberal.



If no contrary evidence could change your beliefs, you're a fundamentalist.



If you believe the state should punish those with contrary views, you're a totalitarian.



If you believe… — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 11, 2025

The post continues:

...political opponents should be punished with violence or death, you're a terrorist.

She's right. The things so-called liberals accuse conservatives of are very, very often the things that they themselves do.

Rowling took the time to respond to some comments:

You're an empathetic human being who doesn't need to agree with everything another living, breathing human being believed to feel a profound loss when his life is ripped from him by an act of violence. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 11, 2025

Many who scream 'fascist' at opponents fully endorse his methods.



''The very first essential for success is a perpetually constant and regular employment of violence."

Adolf Hitler

Mein Kampf. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 11, 2025

We appreciate her measured responses.

If you believe you're a liberal and cheered the death of Charlie Kirk, you might just be the fascist. — Mrs Slocombe (@Maidinamerica3) September 11, 2025

Oh, there's no 'might' about it.

Well said. Principles only matter when they apply equally, even to those we disagree with.



Free speech and equal standards shouldn’t be negotiable — TheCyberFlash (@TheCyberFLASH) September 11, 2025

They shouldn't be, but some people sure seem to think they are.

I started life liberal, left of Stalin... the longer I live and the more I see, the more conservative I have become! — Gen X hippie 👩‍❤️‍👨 (@Generous_Gent1) September 11, 2025

A lot of people have been on this journey (well, maybe not the 'left of Stalin' part!) and this senseless murder appears to be setting more people down that path.

That is the absolute truth.

This tragedy is peaking a lot of people, but it should never have been at this high a cost. — !r!s Thinks Meh 🖋️ (@IrisThinksMeh) September 11, 2025

No, it shouldn't have, but if there is any sliver of a silver lining, it's that the scales seem to be falling away from many eyes.Charlie Kirk's sacrifice has not been in vain.

