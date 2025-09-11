Here's the Message That Was Radioed to Air Force Two Carrying Charlie Kirk...
'You're A Terrorist': J.K. Rowling Has A Message For Those Celebrating Charlie Kirk's Murder

Amy
Amy | 10:20 PM on September 11, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

In the wake of the shocking assassination of Charlie Kirk, the inimitable J.K. Rowling has some words for those condoning and celebrating the horrific act:

The post continues:

...political opponents should be punished with violence or death, you're a terrorist.

She's right. The things so-called liberals accuse conservatives of are very, very often the things that they themselves do.

Rowling took the time to respond to some comments:

We appreciate her measured responses.

Oh, there's no 'might' about it.

They shouldn't be, but some people sure seem to think they are.

A lot of people have been on this journey (well, maybe not the 'left of Stalin' part!) and this senseless murder appears to be setting more people down that path.

No, it shouldn't have, but if there is any sliver of a silver lining, it's that the scales seem to be falling away from many eyes.Charlie Kirk's sacrifice has not been in vain.

