Nevermind 9/11, Martina Navratilova Claims Trump Is the 'Worst Thing' to Happen to Our Country

You know we're living in extremely privileged times when the wealthy elite, who remain largely untouched by leftist policies, can post things like this nonsense by tennis legend Martina Navratilova:

That’s for sure… worst thing to happen to our country maybe ever… https://t.co/84K72JTC3d — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) August 31, 2025

Really? The worst thing? We understand that Navratilova is not native to the United States, but is she really so ignorant of her adopted country's history? Surely she's heard about things like, you know, the Civil War, 9/11, Pearl Harbor...

X users wondered the same:

Right. The Civil War? Spanish Flu? Great Depression? 9/11?



All pale in comparison to Donald Trump’s presidency. https://t.co/oEbsISbvWc — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) August 31, 2025

We lost 58K young men in Vietnam, 416K in WWII and 116K in WWI. And you think Trump is the worst thing that has happened to the US? — TweetyBurg (@nivratsmom) August 31, 2025

WW2?

The Civil War?

Slavery?

The 1918 Spanish Flu epidemic? — Ho Lee Kow (@HoLeeKow2) August 31, 2025

It's true. The Civil War, 2 World Wars, the Great Depression, the Dustbowl, 9/11...all mere inconveniences for this nation when compared to the Trump presidency.



You absolute ninny. — Bruddahmateo (@bruddahmateo) August 31, 2025

Ninny is a good word, and one that doesn't get used often enough.

Hag is a good word too.

Seriously, every person alive in this country has been through a presidential administration they didn't vote for and we're all still here to tell the tale. What's with the drama surrounding Trump?

You really wealthy people just hate us so much. You have no idea what our lives are about. Mortgage rates down finally, GDP up, real wages highest for workers in decades



But it’s bad because you say so???? — JH (@searchingdad24) August 31, 2025

Again, it's super easy to complain when nothing that any politician does, regardless of their leanings, effects your life.

Yeah, lower inflation, real wage growth, letting working Americans keep more of their hard-earned money, peace deals, energy security, secure borders, and less government waste, fraud and abuse is just terrible. 🙄 — SowellFood (@SowellFood) August 31, 2025

Oh, the horror of making America great again!

This X poster had what may be the best reply of all:

“Trump is worse than 9/11,” says female athlete about the man who saved female athletics. https://t.co/5op7U4dRT1 — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) August 31, 2025

Protecting female sports and spaces is one of Navratilova's key issues, yet she can't seem to acknowledge Trump's role in doing just that. Instead, she'll make vague proclamations about how he's 'the worst'.

Maybe someday she'll connect the dots.

