Nevermind 9/11, Martina Navratilova Claims Trump Is the 'Worst Thing' to Happen to Our Country

Amy | 9:00 PM on August 31, 2025
You know we're living in extremely privileged times when the wealthy elite, who remain largely untouched by leftist policies, can post things like this nonsense by tennis legend Martina Navratilova:

Really? The worst thing? We understand that Navratilova is not native to the United States, but is she really so ignorant of her adopted country's history? Surely she's heard about things like, you know, the Civil War, 9/11, Pearl Harbor...

X users wondered the same:

Ninny is a good word, and one that doesn't get used often enough.

Hag is a good word too.

Seriously, every person alive in this country has been through a presidential administration they didn't vote for and we're all still here to tell the tale. What's with the drama surrounding Trump?

Again, it's super easy to complain when nothing that any politician does, regardless of their leanings, effects your life.

Oh, the horror of making America great again!

This X poster had what may be the best reply of all:

Protecting female sports and spaces is one of Navratilova's key issues, yet she can't seem to acknowledge Trump's role in doing just that. Instead, she'll make vague proclamations about how he's 'the worst'.

Maybe someday she'll connect the dots.

