'Dear Senators': Caroline Kennedy Throws RFK Jr Under the Bus In Pathetic Attempt to Derail Nomination

We're not sure where Caroline Kennedy got the idea that her opinion is (or ever was) relevant, but that didn't stop her from creating a 6-minute video of herself reading a letter in protest of her cousin Robert F. Kennedy, Jr's nomination as the head of the HHS.

Take a look:

Ambassador Caroline Kennedy’s statement to the US Senate on RFKJr’s nomination for HHS Secretary



This is a reading of a letter she just sent to Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions



I’m so proud of my courageous mother, who’s lived a life of dignity,… pic.twitter.com/feysNA0Wwp — Jack Schlossberg (@JBKSchlossberg) January 28, 2025

The post concludes:

...integrity and service. she’s the kindest funnest smartest you’ll ever meet.

Well, this letter doesn't sound very kind to us.

Ain’t nothing dignified or kind about mom in this post, pal. Sorry. — Chris Stigall (@ChrisStigall) January 28, 2025

Like we said.

We don't blame you if you couldn't get through the whole thing. It's an absolute cringe-fest of vile accusations with occasional moments of less-than-believable sympathy for RFK Jr's struggles with addiction.

Well, she is also choosing to blow up your family for this. I seriously doubt your grandfather and uncles (and great grand-parents) would approve. And BTW, it is such a low blow to hold him responsible for his brothers' and cousins' drug use and abuse. — Brenda (@Brenmco) January 28, 2025

The whole thing is a low blow, and we're not buying whatever motivation she wants us to believe is behind it.

Call me crazy but I don’t think highly of the character of someone who would do this to a family member. https://t.co/tEoMGWMeyc — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) January 28, 2025

Nor should anyone.

With family like this who needs enemies. What a nasty person. — 🌹Rosarian NikitaMarie (@RetiredNikitaM) January 28, 2025

Exactly.