'Dear Senators': Caroline Kennedy Throws RFK Jr Under the Bus In Pathetic Attempt to Derail Nomination

Amy
Amy  |  8:20 PM on January 28, 2025
Twitchy

We're not sure where Caroline Kennedy got the idea that her opinion is (or ever was) relevant, but that didn't stop her from creating a 6-minute video of herself reading a letter in protest of her cousin Robert F. Kennedy, Jr's nomination as the head of the HHS.

Take a look:

The post concludes:

...integrity and service.  she’s the kindest funnest smartest you’ll ever meet.

Well, this letter doesn't sound very kind to us.

Like we said.

We don't blame you if you couldn't get through the whole thing. It's an absolute cringe-fest of vile accusations with occasional moments of less-than-believable sympathy for RFK Jr's struggles with addiction.

The whole thing is a low blow, and we're not buying whatever motivation she wants us to believe is behind it.

Nor should anyone.

Exactly.

Tags: HEALTH HHS KENNEDY ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR.

