More Winning: Trump Administration Shuts Down Biden's Fake 'Banned Books' Investigations

The first four days of the Trump administration have been a whirlwind of winning, and tireless culture warrior Christopher Rufo has even more good news to share:

BREAKING: The Department of Education has terminated President Biden's program to investigate so-called "book bans." The Trump Administration understands that restricting pornography in elementary schools is not a "book ban"—it's common sense. pic.twitter.com/cSFqPgBl7L — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 24, 2025

The full press release is here, and it's worth a read, but here's one of our favorite parts:

“By dismissing these complaints and eliminating the position and authorities of a so-called ‘book ban coordinator,’ the department is beginning the process of restoring the fundamental rights of parents to direct their children’s education,” said Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Craig Trainor. “The department adheres to the deeply rooted American principle that local control over public education best allows parents and teachers alike to assess the educational needs of their children and communities. Parents and school boards have broad discretion to fulfill that important responsibility. These decisions will no longer be second-guessed by the Office for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Education.”

The right of parents to direct their own children's education. What a concept!

The left got so much mileage by using that false term and pretending it was a genuine threat to liberty. Normies are finally waking up. — Steve Austin, not a communist (@saustin_moco) January 24, 2025

Yep, that's what the Left does. Twists the language to define their false narrative.

Winning for common sense — Nick Jay (@Nick_Jay_D) January 24, 2025

Common sense is finally making a comeback.

More winning! Hasn’t even been a full week yet! — TanksToTweets (@TanksToTweets) January 24, 2025

We can't wait to see what happens next.