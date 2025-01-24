It's the Circle of Life! Company That Started Corporate Woke Nonsense Pulls the...
More Winning: Trump Administration Shuts Down Biden's Fake 'Banned Books' Investigations

January 24, 2025
The first four days of the Trump administration have been a whirlwind of winning, and tireless culture warrior Christopher Rufo has even more good news to share:

The full press release is here, and it's worth a read, but here's one of our favorite parts:

“By dismissing these complaints and eliminating the position and authorities of a so-called ‘book ban coordinator,’ the department is beginning the process of restoring the fundamental rights of parents to direct their children’s education,” said Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Craig Trainor. “The department adheres to the deeply rooted American principle that local control over public education best allows parents and teachers alike to assess the educational needs of their children and communities. Parents and school boards have broad discretion to fulfill that important responsibility. These decisions will no longer be second-guessed by the Office for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Education.” 

The right of parents to direct their own children's education. What a concept!

Yep, that's what the Left does. Twists the language to define their false narrative.

Common sense is finally making a comeback.

We can't wait to see what happens next.

