JD Vance On Moving Into VP Residence: 'We Are Grateful, and Will Take Good Care of It'

We know it's been a very busy week for Vice President JD Vance, which is why it's especially touching that he took a moment to reflect and express the following sentiment:

My kids are settling in to the Vice President's official residence, and I just want to say: thank you to the American people.



While we don't own this property, it is a beautiful home for our three little kids. We are grateful, and will take good care of it. — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 23, 2025

It's such a gracious and humble acknowledgment, and very refreshing from an elected official.

You're a class act, JD.



Thank you for giving yourself to our country. — JohnRocker (@itsJohnRocker) January 23, 2025

It’s a blessing to the country to have such a beautiful family in there representing us. 🇺🇸 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 23, 2025

We are all so thrilled to have you, JD, as our Vice President, your lovely wife Usha, as our Second Lady, and your 3 sweet children representing the Second Family.



It's as much as a thrill of a lifetime for the American people as it is for you and your young family.



Greetings… pic.twitter.com/rDVej7jc9j — S.A. Dupres (@Susan_Dupres) January 23, 2025

Yep, the gratitude is definitely working both ways.

People did suggest, though, that the Vance family not get too comfortable in their new residence:

You might be moving into the big residence in 4 years, don't get too cozy — @Chicago1Ray 🇺🇸 (@Chicago1Ray) January 23, 2025

It’s nice to have a genuine, God loving family leaders back as our VP and POTUS. Thank you for standing by your values and for standing by ours! We will pray for and support you and hope you have many future years in office (POTUS next! ) — GVLGAL (@GVLKIM0711) January 23, 2025

I hope you’ll be very happy there, Mr. Vice President. But be on notice: in four years we the people are going to ask you to move your family again. This time, to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. #JD2028 🇺🇸 — Right2Liberty🇺🇸🛸👽 (@Right2Liberty) January 23, 2025

Works for us.