JD Vance On Moving Into VP Residence: 'We Are Grateful, and Will Take Good Care of It'

Amy
Amy  |  8:40 PM on January 23, 2025
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

We know it's been a very busy week for Vice President JD Vance, which is why it's especially touching that he took a moment to reflect and express the following sentiment:

It's such a gracious and humble acknowledgment, and very refreshing from an elected official.

Yep, the gratitude is definitely working both ways.

People did suggest, though, that the Vance family not get too comfortable in their new residence:

Works for us.

