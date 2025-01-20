Better Lawyer Up, Sandy: Libs of TikTok Lights Up AOC for Her Deranged...
Adam Kinzinger's Snotty Commentary About 'Needing a Pardon' Comes Back to Haunt Him...
WATCH: Leftist Having a Totally Normal One, Posts HILARIOUS Video About 'Talking to...
It’s Morning in America
FLASHBACK: Watch What Joe Biden Said About Preemptive Pardons in December 2020 Interview
'Evil INCARNATE' --> DAMNING Thread Sums Up the Biden/Harris Administration With 25 Infuri...
VIP
This Line in WH's Presidential Pardon Statement Maddeningly Sums Up the Biden Years
So ... GUILTY: Fauci Being Quick to Profess His INNOCENCE After Biden Pardons...
Turn It Down: Don Jr. Reminds Fauci He Doesn't HAVE to Accept Biden's...
'I Believe in the Rule of Law' Says Disgraced Outgoing POTUS Who Just...
Donald Trump Is Ready to Fight. So Are We.
'Presidential Powers As a Type of Performative Art': Turley WRECKS Biden's Preemptive Pard...
Vlad Got the Old Heisman: Donald Trump Jr. Says Zelensky BEGGED Three Times...
Cleaning House: Diplomats Leaving in Droves As Team Trump Demands State Department Resigna...

'I Will Not Rest': Rand Paul Reacts to Biden's Preemptive Pardon of Anthony Fauci

Amy
Amy  |  10:10 AM on January 20, 2025
Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Upon hearing of President Biden's preemptive pardon of Dr. Anthony Fauci, Senator Rand Paul issued the following statement:

Advertisement

The post reads in full:

If there was ever any doubt as to who bears responsibility for the COVID pandemic, Biden’s pardon of Fauci forever seals the deal.  As Chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee I will not rest until the entire truth of the coverup is exposed. Fauci’s pardon will only serve as an accelerant to pierce the veil of deception. Ignominious! Anthony Fauci will go down in history as the first government scientist to be preemptively pardoned for a crime.

Sounds like Senator Paul is NOT going to let Fauci get away with how he handled the COVID pandemic.

Good.

The post continues:

Let's get to the bottom of this coverup and hold those responsible accountable, no more sweeping things under the rug

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Yes, let's.

We've all seen how the Democrats have indeed made the process the punishment, regardless of the outcome.

In Fauci's case, investigation is certainly warranted, but absent being able to charge him with a federal crime, we'll settle for this.

And Senator Paul is just the man to get the job done.

Tags: BIDEN PARDON RAND PAUL FAUCI COVID

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
'Evil INCARNATE' --> DAMNING Thread Sums Up the Biden/Harris Administration With 25 Infuriating Photos
Sam J.
WATCH: Leftist Having a Totally Normal One, Posts HILARIOUS Video About 'Talking to a MAGA'
Laura W.
Adam Kinzinger's Snotty Commentary About 'Needing a Pardon' Comes Back to Haunt Him GLORIOUSLY (Watch)
Sam J.
'Presidential Powers As a Type of Performative Art': Turley WRECKS Biden's Preemptive Pardons (THREAD)
Amy Curtis
So ... GUILTY: Fauci Being Quick to Profess His INNOCENCE After Biden Pardons Him ONLY Makes Things Worse
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement