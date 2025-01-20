'I Will Not Rest': Rand Paul Reacts to Biden's Preemptive Pardon of Anthony Fauci

Upon hearing of President Biden's preemptive pardon of Dr. Anthony Fauci, Senator Rand Paul issued the following statement:

The post reads in full:

If there was ever any doubt as to who bears responsibility for the COVID pandemic, Biden’s pardon of Fauci forever seals the deal. As Chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee I will not rest until the entire truth of the coverup is exposed. Fauci’s pardon will only serve as an accelerant to pierce the veil of deception. Ignominious! Anthony Fauci will go down in history as the first government scientist to be preemptively pardoned for a crime.

Sounds like Senator Paul is NOT going to let Fauci get away with how he handled the COVID pandemic.

Good.

Bring him back to testify, Senator. — Mary ❄️ Freezing Ginger ☃️ (@mchastain81) January 20, 2025

Great to see you taking on the deep state Rand, we need more senators like you who aren't afraid to speak truth to power



The American people deserve answers about the COVID pandemic and the role that Fauci played in it, keep pushing for transparency and accountability



Let's… — Stop Socialist Tyranny (@endlibtyranny) January 20, 2025

The post continues:

Let's get to the bottom of this coverup and hold those responsible accountable, no more sweeping things under the rug

Yes, let's.

We knew Fauci would never do time for his crimes. His true judgment day will come -- but let's fill his days will investigations and testimony. The process can be the punishment. — 🇺🇲🗑Small Town Chick🇺🇲 (@ejc9029) January 20, 2025

We've all seen how the Democrats have indeed made the process the punishment, regardless of the outcome.

In Fauci's case, investigation is certainly warranted, but absent being able to charge him with a federal crime, we'll settle for this.

And Senator Paul is just the man to get the job done.