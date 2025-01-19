TikTok Announces It's in the Process of Restoring Service, Thanks President Trump

It's been a wild ride for TikTok users since the social media platform went dark in the face of the Biden administration's ban.

Perhaps all hope is not lost for those who use the platform:

STATEMENT FROM TIKTOK:



The full post reads:

STATEMENT FROM TIKTOK: In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service. We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive. It’s a strong stand for the First Amendment and against arbitrary censorship. We will work with President Trump on a long-term solution that keeps TikTok in the United States.

There's certainly been a lot of debate about whether the ban is necessary to national security or a violation of the right to free speech.

CCP needs to divest. — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) January 19, 2025

Great to see TikTok back online thanks to President Trump's leadership



This is a big win for free speech and a major blow to Big Tech censorship



Thanks to Trump for standing up to the elites and giving Americans their voices back — Stop Socialist Tyranny (@endlibtyranny) January 19, 2025

Regardless of which side you stand on, it's gonna be interesting to see how this plays out.