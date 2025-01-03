'Didn't Age Well': Check Out This Fun Exchange Between Matt Gaetz and Thomas Massie Over Mike Johnson

Jim Gaffigan Trump Supporters
Amy
Amy  |  9:00 PM on January 03, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

As Twitchy readers are aware by now, Mike Johnson has retained his position as Speaker of the House. The vote was a bit of a nailbiter, with Thomas Massie being the most vocal Republican member to object to the prospect of re-electing Johnson.

One person who had full confidence in Johnson's success was outgoing Congressman Matt Gaetz, who shared a confident prediction this morning:

Hours later, Massie couldn't resist taking a jab at the post:

Not so fast, sir:

But wait, there's more:

After all the political drama of 2024 and the recent history of contentious Republican house speaker nominations, it's refreshing to see this fun and lighthearted exchange.

Massie was indeed a good sport here, and that's something to be respected.

We did too.

Well said. Not everyone is going to love every decision that gets made, but at the end of the day you fight with the army you have.

