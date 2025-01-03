'Didn't Age Well': Check Out This Fun Exchange Between Matt Gaetz and Thomas Massie Over Mike Johnson

As Twitchy readers are aware by now, Mike Johnson has retained his position as Speaker of the House. The vote was a bit of a nailbiter, with Thomas Massie being the most vocal Republican member to object to the prospect of re-electing Johnson.
One person who had full confidence in Johnson's success was outgoing Congressman Matt Gaetz, who shared a confident prediction this morning:
Mike Johnson will be elected Speaker today.— Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) January 3, 2025
On the first vote.
People might like or dislike that. I’m just reporting the news.
Hours later, Massie couldn't resist taking a jab at the post:
This one didn’t age well. 😉— Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 3, 2025
Not so fast, sir:
Actually looks like mine didn’t age well. 😭— Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 3, 2025
But wait, there's more:
Gotcha!— Former Congressman Matt Gaetz (@FmrRepMattGaetz) January 3, 2025
After all the political drama of 2024 and the recent history of contentious Republican house speaker nominations, it's refreshing to see this fun and lighthearted exchange.
Credit for humility. 😂— 𝐃𝐁 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝕋𝕏 (@DBCooperTX) January 3, 2025
Good sport!— Ash 🇨🇦🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@finwiz416) January 3, 2025
Massie was indeed a good sport here, and that's something to be respected.
LOL I enjoyed this exchange.— Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) January 3, 2025
We did too.
Progress, not perfection. I’ve been saying this a lot recently.— Sarah Luna (@sarah_luna_1111) January 3, 2025
Well said. Not everyone is going to love every decision that gets made, but at the end of the day you fight with the army you have.
