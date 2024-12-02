Ho Ho NO: Jill Biden Reveals 2024 White House Christmas Decor

The holiday season is here, and First Lady Jill Biden has once again unveiled her Christmas vision for the White House:

JUST IN: First Lady Jill Biden has now presented her 2024 White House "holiday decorations."



What is your review? pic.twitter.com/QfFPZ4P7D0 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 2, 2024

Advertisement

We'll get to those reviews in a moment, but here's a bit more of a sneak peek:

First Lady Jill Biden chose to celebrate a “Season of Peace and Light” for her and President Biden’s final holiday season at the White House. 🎄🕊️



View more photos of the dazzling holiday decor here:https://t.co/orMnUGvfNi pic.twitter.com/jEOPdjCDG0 — Washingtonian 🌸 (@washingtonian) December 2, 2024

From the Washingtonian:

First Lady Jill Biden chose to celebrate a “Season of Peace and Light” for her and President Biden’s final holiday season at the White House. And while most of Washington was busy celebrating Thanksgiving last week, a team of more than 300 volunteers, along with the Executive Residence staff, worked tirelessly for a full week to bring that vision to life.

Now, back to those reviews:

She finally admits it's all a circus. https://t.co/9wo37dbgSf — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) December 2, 2024

A circus. Pretty spot on for the past for years under this administration. @FLOTUS https://t.co/8MDZQi95y5 — MaryAnnNotGinger 💋 (@MAnotGinger) December 2, 2024

Accurate: She decorated the White House to represent the last 4 years.



A clown show. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 2, 2024

That seems to be the general consensus regarding this particular choice of decor.

But maybe there's hope yet for Dr. Biden:

Jill Biden’s White House Christmas Decorations are so bad Joe’s gonna Pardon her next. — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) December 2, 2024

We laughed.

say what you will about this year’s white house christmas decor… but at least we aren’t getting a round 2 of this pic.twitter.com/9wNBmpsFnC — Sarah Selip (@SarahSelip) December 2, 2024

Indeed, let us be thankful for small blessings.