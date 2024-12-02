Soft-on Crime: Daniel Penny Greeted by Chants of 'Guilty' As Closing Arguments Begin
RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW! Trump Drops Hot Fire On Hamas With AWESOME Hostage...
IRRELEVANT: New York Times Now Targeting Rumble for Being Better at Journalism Than...
Tom 'Expert' Nichols Thinks Cleaning Up the FBI Is 'Slow Mo' Authoritarian Takeover...
‘MyGender Dolls’ Allow Kids to Swap Genitals
See a Doctor About That TDS, Hon: S.E. Cupp Claims It's Trump's Fault...
David Frum Thinks the Incoming Trump Admin Is on Track for a 'Constitutional...
Decency Is on the Ballot! Jill Biden Approves of the Hunter Biden Pardon
VIP
'Republicans Pounce': The Single Phrase That Captures the Desperation of the Dead Legacy...
The Look on Rep. Goldman's Face Watching Video of Himself Denying There'd Be...
Sour Grapes: Watch As Neil Degrasse Tyson Dumps on Elon Musk's Plan to...
Here's Adam Schiff Saying a President Pardoning His Son COULD Be an Attempt...
Cyber Monday Blowout Sale! 74% Off VIP Membership
Morally BANKRUPT: Denver Spends $356 MILLION on Illegal Immigrants

Ho Ho NO: Jill Biden Reveals 2024 White House Christmas Decor

Amy
Amy  |  7:50 PM on December 02, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The holiday season is here, and First Lady Jill Biden has once again unveiled her Christmas vision for the White House:

Advertisement

We'll get to those reviews in a moment, but here's a bit more of a sneak peek:

From the Washingtonian:

First Lady Jill Biden chose to celebrate a “Season of Peace and Light” for her and President Biden’s final holiday season at the White House.  And while most of Washington was busy celebrating Thanksgiving last week, a team of more than 300 volunteers, along with the Executive Residence staff, worked tirelessly for a full week to bring that vision to life.

Now, back to those reviews:

Recommended

RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW! Trump Drops Hot Fire On Hamas With AWESOME Hostage Ultimatum
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

That seems to be the general consensus regarding this particular choice of decor.

But maybe there's hope yet for Dr. Biden:

We laughed.

Indeed, let us be thankful for small blessings.

Tags: CHRISTMAS JILL BIDEN WHITE HOUSE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW! Trump Drops Hot Fire On Hamas With AWESOME Hostage Ultimatum
Grateful Calvin
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
See a Doctor About That TDS, Hon: S.E. Cupp Claims It's Trump's Fault Joe Biden Pardoned Hunter
Grateful Calvin
The Look on Rep. Goldman's Face Watching Video of Himself Denying There'd Be a Hunter Pardon Is GOLD
Doug P.
WATCH Bill Maher Reality-Check Startlingly STUPID Jane Fonda About ALL Things Far Left Over & Over AGAIN
Sam J.
Soft-on Crime: Daniel Penny Greeted by Chants of 'Guilty' As Closing Arguments Begin
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW! Trump Drops Hot Fire On Hamas With AWESOME Hostage Ultimatum Grateful Calvin
Advertisement