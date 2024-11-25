Scott Presler Shuts Down CNN Reporter's Disingenuous J6 Question...Peacefully, of Course (WATCH)

Scott Presler is a master at fending off the legacy media's attempts to paint Trump supporters as violent, and this exchange is no exception:
NEW: @ScottPresler masterfully shuts down CNN reporter's attempt to paint Trump supporters as violent.— The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) November 26, 2024
ELLE REEVE: “I noticed that when you urge people to action, you often include the word 'peacefully.' Is that to avoid another Jan 6 type incident?”
SCOTT PRESLER: “With all… pic.twitter.com/ljFnjfUVLF
The post in full:
We love how he correctly anticipated the word she was going to use, and we love how he gently defuses what she probably thought was a "gotcha" question.
The perfect example of how to best deal with a legacy media “journalist”.— Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) November 26, 2024
The MSM can’t twist words of MAGA people like @ScottPresler. Those days are over! Well done Scott….well done.— Mrs. Right 🇺🇸 (@Mrs_Right_Again) November 26, 2024
Scott "The Persistence " Presler could teach a masterclass on how to handle the media.— Mister Sugar (@ScottWi92107364) November 26, 2024
A masterclass is exactly what this is. Remain calm, remain joyful, remain positive, but never back down from their insidious attempts to misrepresent the truth.
You're brilliant with them.— ConservFLGirl2 (@ConservFLGrl) November 26, 2024
He really is, and we're lucky to have him. Keep showing them how it's done, Scott.
