Scott Presler Shuts Down CNN Reporter's Disingenuous J6 Question...Peacefully, of Course (WATCH)

Scott Presler is a master at fending off the legacy media's attempts to paint Trump supporters as violent, and this exchange is no exception:

NEW: @ScottPresler masterfully shuts down CNN reporter's attempt to paint Trump supporters as violent.



ELLE REEVE: “I noticed that when you urge people to action, you often include the word 'peacefully.' Is that to avoid another Jan 6 type incident?”



SCOTT PRESLER: “With all… pic.twitter.com/ljFnjfUVLF — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) November 26, 2024

Advertisement

The post in full:

NEW: @ScottPresler masterfully shuts down CNN reporter's attempt to paint Trump supporters as violent.



ELLE REEVE: “I noticed that when you urge people to action, you often include the word 'peacefully.' Is that to avoid another Jan 6 type incident?”



SCOTT PRESLER: “With all due respect, it's to avoid people like you guys [CNN] saying that I'm anything but.”

We love how he correctly anticipated the word she was going to use, and we love how he gently defuses what she probably thought was a "gotcha" question.

The perfect example of how to best deal with a legacy media “journalist”. — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) November 26, 2024

The MSM can’t twist words of MAGA people like @ScottPresler. Those days are over! Well done Scott….well done. — Mrs. Right 🇺🇸 (@Mrs_Right_Again) November 26, 2024

Scott "The Persistence " Presler could teach a masterclass on how to handle the media. — Mister Sugar (@ScottWi92107364) November 26, 2024

A masterclass is exactly what this is. Remain calm, remain joyful, remain positive, but never back down from their insidious attempts to misrepresent the truth.

You're brilliant with them. — ConservFLGirl2 (@ConservFLGrl) November 26, 2024

He really is, and we're lucky to have him. Keep showing them how it's done, Scott.