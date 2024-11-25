Scott Presler Shuts Down CNN Reporter's Disingenuous J6 Question...Peacefully, of Course (WATCH)

Mega-Store Goes MAGA: Walmart Announces Rollback of Destructive DEI Policies
Amy
Amy  |  10:40 PM on November 25, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

Scott Presler is a master at fending off the legacy media's attempts to paint Trump supporters as violent, and this exchange is no exception:

The post in full:

NEW: 

@ScottPresler masterfully shuts down CNN reporter's attempt to paint Trump supporters as violent. 

ELLE REEVE: “I noticed that when you urge people to action, you often include the word 'peacefully.' Is that to avoid another Jan 6 type incident?” 

SCOTT PRESLER: “With all due respect, it's to avoid people like you guys [CNN] saying that I'm anything but.”

We love how he correctly anticipated the word she was going to use, and we love how he gently defuses what she probably thought was a "gotcha" question.

A masterclass is exactly what this is. Remain calm, remain joyful, remain positive, but never back down from their insidious attempts to misrepresent the truth.

He really is, and we're lucky to have him. Keep showing them how it's done, Scott.

