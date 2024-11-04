WATCH: Former VP Candidate Nicole Shanahan Shares Inspiring 'Unity 2024' Ad

VIP
Go Vote and Keep the Faith
Thoughts from a Mom Whose Daughter Was Mere Yards from a Mass Shooting...
Amy
Amy  |  7:40 PM on November 04, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

It's the night before the 2024 Presidential Election, and let's face it. a lot of folks (this writer included) are feeling anxious.

Which is why we're so happy we came across this electrifying, positive post from Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.'s running mate.

Take a look:

If that doesn't put some wind back in your sails, we don't know what will.

Indeed, how COULD anyone not want to be a part of this? This movement is a powerful, poignant reminder that when we stand together, we are unstoppable as a people and a nation.

We've watched it more than once, too, and had pretty much the same reaction.

From your post to God's eyes.

Get out there and vote, folks.

Tags: KENNEDY TRUMP UNITY 2024 ELECTION JD VANCE

