WATCH: Former VP Candidate Nicole Shanahan Shares Inspiring 'Unity 2024' Ad

It's the night before the 2024 Presidential Election, and let's face it. a lot of folks (this writer included) are feeling anxious.

Which is why we're so happy we came across this electrifying, positive post from Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.'s running mate.

Take a look:

It's the people that Make America Great 🇺🇸 Unity 2024 pic.twitter.com/26YxgpBbFA — Nicole Shanahan (@NicoleShanahan) November 3, 2024

If that doesn't put some wind back in your sails, we don't know what will.

I've watched this several times now, smiling, and laughing with tears in my eyes.

What an amazing time we are living in.

How could anyone not want to be a part of this?

I feel so sorry for those still drowned by the gaslighting and propaganda, but also so thrilled by those… — Jellenne 🇺🇸🌵🌞 (@jellen805) November 3, 2024

Indeed, how COULD anyone not want to be a part of this? This movement is a powerful, poignant reminder that when we stand together, we are unstoppable as a people and a nation.

The crazy thing about this video is that I've seen it three times now on three different days and it brings tears to my eyes each time. — John Adams Patriot (@Phil_Shatz) November 4, 2024

We've watched it more than once, too, and had pretty much the same reaction.

Sarah we are grateful for what you’ve taught us about being of service in our local communities. — Nicole Shanahan (@NicoleShanahan) November 3, 2024

Only three days left...



Sunday: Fight

Monday: Fight

Tuesday: Fight



We're gonna win this. 🇺🇲 pic.twitter.com/xlYcc9L6m3 — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) November 3, 2024

From your post to God's eyes.

Get out there and vote, folks.