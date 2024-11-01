Hugh Hewitt Walks Off Of WaPo's 'First Look' Over Voter Interference Lies (WATCH)

Election interference in Pennsylvania on the last day to request an early vote ballot in person was so bad that the Republican National Committee had to go to court to get an extension on the deadline.

Hugh Hewitt, appearing on The Washington Post's 'First Look' broadcast, took exception to how his fellow Washington Post associates framed the situation, and rightly so. Take a look:

Another bad day for @WashingtonPost. Upset with @CapehartJ and @RuthMarcus for inaccurate attacks on Trump, @hughhewitt rips off his headset and leaves lives #PostLive show. “I’m done. This is the most unfair election ad I have ever been a part of.” Show falls apart, ends early. pic.twitter.com/fsGC1GhIrx — Brent Baker 🇺🇦 🇮🇱 (@BrentHBaker) November 1, 2024

Good for him for walking out. There was actual voter suppression happening in Bucks County (a key county in the swing state), and this dishonest spin is outrageous.

@hughhewitt called out these 2 LIARS right to their faces and it was absolutely magnificent. It left @CapehartJ stunned and silent for a brief moment because he had NEVER had the truth hit him in the face so hard before, BRILLIANT, absolutely amazing. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) November 1, 2024

It WAS amazing, and absolutely the right move.

Jonathan really didn’t like it when Hugh corrected his bullsh*t about Bucks County, did he?



This is the way. I want to see more conservatives refuse to participate with the dying legacy media. — Lady L. North 💙❤️🏀 🏈 (@LadyLNorth) November 1, 2024

No, he most certainly did not. If the dying legacy media wants to stick around, maybe they should take this very powerful hint from Hewitt. They're trying to spin breaking the law as 'Trump laying the groundwork' to accuse the Democrats of cheating, and Hewitt is having none of it.

Hugh Hewitt is right: there was election interference by the Democrats in Bucks County that was so serious that a judge ordered early voting to be extended several more days! https://t.co/jTH4Zqf9WB — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2024

Democracy dies when media lies.



Well done to @hughhewitt for dropping the truth and leaving mid-show.



“We are news people, even though we have opinions, and we have to report the whole story if we bring up part of the story.



“I’m done. This is the most unfair election ad I… pic.twitter.com/v11lgFjv4I — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) November 1, 2024

Democracy dies when media lies.

