Hugh Hewitt Walks Off Of WaPo's 'First Look' Over Voter Interference Lies (WATCH)

Amy
Amy  |  8:30 PM on November 01, 2024
gif

Election interference in Pennsylvania on the last day to request an early vote ballot in person was so bad that the Republican National Committee had to go to court to get an extension on the deadline.

Hugh Hewitt, appearing on The Washington Post's 'First Look' broadcast, took exception to how his fellow Washington Post associates framed the situation, and rightly so. Take a look:

Good for him for walking out. There was actual voter suppression happening in Bucks County (a key county in the swing state), and this dishonest spin is outrageous.

It WAS amazing, and absolutely the right move.

No, he most certainly did not. If the dying legacy media wants to stick around, maybe they should take this very powerful hint from Hewitt. They're trying to spin breaking the law as 'Trump laying the groundwork' to accuse the Democrats of cheating, and Hewitt is having none of it.

Democracy dies when media lies.

And remember, folks, stay in line.

