'A Beautiful Soul': Young Woman Shares Why She Chose Life For Medically Challenged Unborn Child (Watch)





This woman has a beautiful soul. pic.twitter.com/2bAF39RSSf — The Disrespected Trucker (@DisrespectedThe) October 9, 2024

A beautiful soul, indeed. We're not entirely sure what the backstory is here, but we can infer from the video that her unborn daughter has been diagnosed with a condition that may end her life in the womb or that she may not survive long after being born. A terrible tragedy, and every parents worst nightmare. Yet, in the midst of such pain, this young woman has chosen to keep her baby safe, protected, and feeling loved for as long as she can.

Great I’m nearly a 50 year old dude and I got watery stuff in my eyes… — Crazy Jay (@CrazyJay76) October 9, 2024

Oh, you are definitely not alone in that.

Who's cutting onions? gees — Kevin Plack (@kevinplack) October 9, 2024

If you want to see a truly beautiful soul - the soul of a real mother - watch this and give it a listen. If your eyes tear up, join the crowd. This is sad, but beautiful. It's divine. — 🔞☕Voodoo on the Bayou | Koffee Katt II🎸🐕 (@OnVoodoo) October 9, 2024

In a year where we're being told over and over again that a woman's 'right' to choose to kill her unborn child is sacred, this act of courage truly does seem divinely inspired.

This is what courage looks like.

This is what love looks like.

This is what hope looks like.



Be brave. 💙 pic.twitter.com/lmd8O11us0 — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) October 9, 2024

Courage, in the face of uncertainty.

Love, knowing that great pain may follow.

Hope, when it feels like the odds are all against you.

Be brave.