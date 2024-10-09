Under The Bus! Biden Sticks by Claim He Is In Touch With DeSantis...
'A Beautiful Soul': Young Woman Shares Why She Chose Life For Medically Challenged Unborn Child (Watch)

Amy
Amy  |  9:15 PM on October 09, 2024
Twitchy/Meme


A beautiful soul, indeed. We're not entirely sure what the backstory is here, but we can infer from the video that her unborn daughter has been diagnosed with a condition that may end her life in the womb or that she may not survive long after being born. A terrible tragedy, and every parents worst nightmare. Yet, in the midst of such pain, this young woman has chosen to keep her baby safe, protected, and feeling loved for as long as she can.

Oh, you are definitely not alone in that.

In a year where we're being told over and over again that a woman's 'right' to choose to kill her unborn child is sacred, this act of courage truly does seem divinely inspired.

Courage, in the face of uncertainty.

Love, knowing that great pain may follow.

Hope, when it feels like the odds are all against you.

Be brave.

