WATCH: FOX Weather's Bob Van Dillen Rescues Woman Trapped In Car By Flood Waters During Live Broadcast

We're seeing a lot of terrifying stories out of the regions affected by Hurricane Helene, but this from FOX Weather is a reminder that even in the darkest moments, there is light:

🛟 HERO'S RESCUE: #FOXWeather's @BobVanDillen risked his own life to save a woman trapped in Atlanta floodwaters during live coverage of #Helene. The city was under its first-ever Flash Flood Emergency while enduring its wettest 3-day period in 104 years. https://t.co/G9gAtSD8ZS — FOX Weather (@foxweather) September 27, 2024

Here's more on the story from FOX Weather:

While covering the storm's aftermath, Van Dillen, a journalist from the area, heard a woman's desperate cries for help along Peach Tree Creek. She had driven into floodwaters and was trapped in her car before sunrise. "I just put the microphone down and called 911," he said. "I know that those guys are swamped, so we waited about five minutes. She was getting panicked a little bit more because the water was coming up a little bit higher." Without hesitation, Van Dillen, a towering 6-foot, 1-inch man, waded into the chest-deep water, battling strong currents to reach the woman. He pulled her to safety, carrying her through the floodwaters to a nearby dry area.

What an amazing story, and what an amazing man. Van Dillen couldn't just sit by and wait for emergency services while this woman got increasingly panicked. He had to take action.

God bless him, indeed, and we hope the same.

Here's the follow-up interview with Van Dillen after his heroic act:

What a decent, humble guy.

Van Dillen may not think he's a hero, but the rest of us sure do.