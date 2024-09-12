WATCH: Crowd Shouts Their Support For Trump as He Stands With Biden and Harris at 9-11 Ceremony in NYC

Various past and current elected officials gathered in New York City yesterday to commemorate the anniversary of the 9-11 attacks. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Donald Trump, and his running mate J.D. Vance were among them.

The reactions to Trump's presence by some in the crowds were priceless. Take a look:

On the day after what the Left is trying to paint as a debate loss for Trump (it wasn't), it's particularly amusing watching Harris and her friends act as if there's nothing going on.

Love this so much! That’s got to just infuriate Harris. — Debbie Brownlee 🇺🇸🎉🌹 (@Debbie032356) September 11, 2024

Oh, no doubt it does! Yet there she is, smiling and waving away. At who is anybody's guess.

I like Kamala's fake wave at nobody ... as if she's popular with the crowd too. lol



Biden looks so lost. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) September 11, 2024

Kamala’s doing her best to ignore the ‘We love you’, Donald chants, but she hears them loud and clear. — GoodFights (@LionOfJudah_12) September 11, 2024

What is she laughing about?? I can’t understand why! — Luis Gestoso (@LuisGestoso) September 11, 2024

If you can figure it out, please let us know.

Crowd: “DONALD! DONALD! DONALD! WE LOVE YOU DONALD! WE NEED YOU!”



Democrats: *panicked stare, ignore the noise and talk amongst themselves*



Trump: pic.twitter.com/O5SARbcz3w — ZNO 🇺🇸 (@therealZNO) September 11, 2024

You love to see it!

The contrast between the media/social media and real life is pretty stark — Brian G 🏴‍☠️🇺🇸👂🏻 (@Cpo_14) September 11, 2024

It really is. There's a vast difference between what's going on and what the media wants you to see.

New Yorkers have spoken.



Bring back the Peoples President. 🔥 — Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) September 11, 2024

Yes, please.