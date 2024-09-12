Trump's Best Strategy to Tackle Questions About the Ohio Immigration Crisis
WATCH: Crowd Shouts Their Support For Trump as He Stands With Biden and Harris at 9-11 Ceremony in NYC

Amy
Amy  |  8:00 AM on September 12, 2024
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Various past and current elected officials gathered in New York City yesterday to commemorate the anniversary of the 9-11 attacks. President Joe Biden, Vice President  Kamala Harris, former President Donald Trump, and his running mate J.D. Vance were among them.

The reactions to Trump's presence by some in the crowds were priceless. Take a look:

On the day after what the Left is trying to paint as a debate loss for Trump (it wasn't), it's particularly amusing watching Harris and her friends act as if there's nothing going on.

Oh, no doubt it does! Yet there she is, smiling and waving away. At who is anybody's guess.

If you can figure it out, please let us know.

You love to see it!

It really is. There's a vast difference between what's going on and what the media wants you to see.

Yes, please.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS NEW YORK CITY NYC TRUMP 9-11

