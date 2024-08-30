RFK Jr's Pro-Trump Ad: 'Suffering From TDS? Independence Might Be Right For You' (Watch)

It's one thing for a prominent Democrat-turned-Independent to drop out of the Presidential race and endorse the Republican nominee, but this pro-Trump ad shared by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr's running mate Nicole Shanahan takes it to a whole new level:

Advertisement

We've probably watched this at least ten times already, it's that good.

The full tweet, which is a partial transcript of the ad, reads:

"Do you dismiss or deny the current issues facing our country, such as historic inflation, illegal immigration, corporate corruption, World War III escalations, and the chronic disease epidemic. Are you willing to elect someone who was the least popular vice president in modern history and who offers no policy or vision for America simply because your brain keeps telling you anyone but Trump? If so, you might be struggling from TDS. Introducing Independence. Independence allows you the freedom to finally think independently once again. Instead of believing everything you hear from the mainstream media, Independence allows for constructive critical thinking."

BREAKING: The RFK Jr. campaign just released one of the most BEAUTIFUL Trump ads EVER



It starts with a question to the voters asking, "Are you or your loved ones suffering from illnesses such as TDS, also known as Trump Derangement Syndrome?"



IT'S HILARIOUS AND PERFECT! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/kCJepEpvQc — George (@BehizyTweets) August 30, 2024

It really, really is.

The ad even got the stamp of approval from Donald Trump, Jr:

Amazing. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 30, 2024

We agree. It perfectly sums up all the signs of Trump Derangement Syndrome, and even offers a solution. And it's not lost on us that the ad is done in the style of a big Pharma commercial, an industry that Kennedy is famous for speaking out against.

Well played, Team Kennedy-Stranahan. Well played, indeed.