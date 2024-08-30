GASLIGHTING: Despite Video Evidence, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis Denies State Has Venezuelan...
Clapping Seal Chris Hayes Says Biden's Engaged in the 'Greatest Economic Management' of...
'SUPPOSED'?! The Atlantic Embarrasses Itself With Laughable Spin on Biden Admin Facebook C...
CNN Host Slams Vance Over Meme Mocking Kamala Claiming His Joke Could Lead...
What Was He Watching? Luke Russert Says 'Lucid' Kamala Harris Interview Sets (VERY...
WATCH: Donald Trump Says He's a 'No' Vote on Florida's Abortion Amendment
Chill, Dude: Hysterical Partisan Hack Chris Hayes Calls the Electoral College a 'National...
WATCH: Commie Kamala Harris Makes It VERY CLEAR She Will Censor Social Media,...
Are Black Men Leaning Trump?
'Juxtaposition of the Day': Dana Bash Was a LITTLE More Combative With JD...
All They Do IS LIE: Kamala Says Trump Will Have Federal 'Anti-Abortion Coordinator'...
You KNOW It's Bad for Harris When Even CNN's Fact-Checker Nuked Her Fracking...
To Deflect From the Failures of Biden-Harris, The Hill Hopes Democrats Continue Arlington...
Gold Star Mom Reality Checks Journo Trying to Get Her to Slam Trump's...

RFK Jr's Pro-Trump Ad: 'Suffering From TDS? Independence Might Be Right For You' (Watch)

Amy
Amy  |  9:30 PM on August 30, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

It's one thing for a prominent Democrat-turned-Independent to drop out of the Presidential race and endorse the Republican nominee, but this pro-Trump ad shared by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr's running mate Nicole Shanahan takes it to a whole new level:

Advertisement

We've probably watched this at least ten times already, it's that good.

The full tweet, which is a partial transcript of the ad, reads:

"Do you dismiss or deny the current issues facing our country, such as historic inflation, illegal immigration, corporate corruption, World War III escalations, and the chronic disease epidemic. Are you willing to elect someone who was the least popular vice president in modern history and who offers no policy or vision for America simply because your brain keeps telling you anyone but Trump? If so, you might be struggling from TDS. Introducing Independence. Independence allows you the freedom to finally think independently once again. Instead of believing everything you hear from the mainstream media, Independence allows for constructive critical thinking."

Recommended

GASLIGHTING: Despite Video Evidence, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis Denies State Has Venezuelan Gang Problem
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

It really, really is.

The ad even got the stamp of approval from Donald Trump, Jr:

We agree. It perfectly sums up all the signs of Trump Derangement Syndrome, and even offers a solution. And it's not lost on us that the ad is done in the style of a big Pharma commercial, an industry that Kennedy is famous for speaking out against.

Well played, Team Kennedy-Stranahan. Well played, indeed.

Tags: TRUMP TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME TDS ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

GASLIGHTING: Despite Video Evidence, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis Denies State Has Venezuelan Gang Problem
Amy Curtis
CNN Host Slams Vance Over Meme Mocking Kamala Claiming His Joke Could Lead to Thoughts of Self Harm
justmindy
'SUPPOSED'?! The Atlantic Embarrasses Itself With Laughable Spin on Biden Admin Facebook Collusion
Amy Curtis
Clapping Seal Chris Hayes Says Biden's Engaged in the 'Greatest Economic Management' of His Lifetime
Amy Curtis
WATCH: Commie Kamala Harris Makes It VERY CLEAR She Will Censor Social Media, Speech She Doesn't Like
Amy Curtis
Chill, Dude: Hysterical Partisan Hack Chris Hayes Calls the Electoral College a 'National Suicide Pact'
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
GASLIGHTING: Despite Video Evidence, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis Denies State Has Venezuelan Gang Problem Amy Curtis
Advertisement