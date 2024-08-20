Stephen King Is Apparently Getting His DNC Coverage From...Fox News?

We're not surprised that Stephen King is following the Democrat National Convention, but we ARE a little surprised by his news source.

Take a look:

Fox news is covering the convention with absolutely no mention that the candidate they support is a convicted felon who tried to cover up his sordid affair with a porn star. Why do you suppose they would do that? — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 21, 2024

Gee, that's a real headscratcher, Steve. Maybe it's because they're covering the, you know, Democrat National Convention? And focusing on what's happening there?

And basically every other corporate media outlet, which all have a left wing bias, flown over Harris even though she refuses to even talk to them and don't bring up she literally withheld evidence that would have freed a man on death row



So what's your point? — War is Always Failure By Nature; Thus Winless (@DenifLewesa) August 21, 2024

He doesn't have one. We find it hard to believe he's actually following Fox News this closely.

Funny, when I’m watching a baseball game they never talk about football. — Geoffrey Sirois (@link2reality) August 21, 2024

Odd, that.

Because Fox is a News station and that is not news. — John Gall (@BlueStateEscape) August 21, 2024

You would think that would be obvious to a keen observer like King, yet here we are.

Who watches Fox News? — 🏹 LeeRoy 🦌 ▣|||||||▣ YJer (@CoxaleeLee) August 21, 2024

Stephen King, apparently.

You can’t be this dumb Steve… — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 21, 2024

Oh, sure he can!

Once again Mr. King shows himself to be one of the greats in modern fiction. — Let Spirit Guide You through this UpSiDeDOwN wOrLd (@ChrisBellucci58) August 21, 2024

We see what you did there, and we approve.