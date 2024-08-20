Rolling Stone Lauds This Piece of Harris Campaign Merchandise as 'Genius'
Ohio State Representative Insists the Democrats are the PRO. LIFE. PARTY.
President Biden's Very Fine People Burn the Flag, Clash With Police
Once More for the People in the Back: There Is No 'Conservative Case'...
Horrific! So Far, Twenty-Five Abortions Have Been Performed at the DNC
AP Quietly Replaces Its Post About the Republican's Blueprint Project 2025
Is Tim Walz Ghostwriting for Jacobin Now? Trash Mag Says Socialism Isn't Borne...
WATCH 2024 Primary Results From Florida, Wyoming, and Alaska LIVE With Twitchy
Foreign Policy Genius Joe Biden Ordered U.S. Troops to Prep for Nuclear Confrontation...
BOOM: Trump Smacks Down Media and Kamala With Reminder Biden Visited 'White Supremacist'...
WISHFUL THINKING: Newsweek Says Kamala's Poll Numbers Are Growing, and Will Only Get...
J.D. Vance Says Tim Walz May FINALLY Actually Be in a War Zone...
Weird: Maryland Governor Talks at a Chicago Bar with 'Little Gretch'
Jewish Groups Forced to Meet in Private and are STILL Harassed at DNC

Stephen King Is Apparently Getting His DNC Coverage From...Fox News?

Amy
Amy  |  10:15 PM on August 20, 2024
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File

We're not surprised that Stephen King is following the Democrat National Convention, but we ARE a little surprised by his news source.

Take a look:

Advertisement

Gee, that's a real headscratcher, Steve. Maybe it's because they're covering the, you know, Democrat National Convention? And focusing on what's happening there?

He doesn't have one. We find it hard to believe he's actually following Fox News this closely.

Odd, that.

You would think that would be obvious to a keen observer like King, yet here we are.

Recommended

AP Quietly Replaces Its Post About the Republican's Blueprint Project 2025
Brett T.
Advertisement

Stephen King, apparently.

Oh, sure he can!

We see what you did there, and we approve.

Tags: DNC FOX NEWS STEPHEN KING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

AP Quietly Replaces Its Post About the Republican's Blueprint Project 2025
Brett T.
Rolling Stone Lauds This Piece of Harris Campaign Merchandise as 'Genius'
Brett T.
Prog Stanford Prof Tries Picking Fight With Megyn Kelly Over Biden's DNC Speech and It Goes SOOO Wrong
Sam J.
Ohio State Representative Insists the Democrats are the PRO. LIFE. PARTY.
Brett T.
President Biden's Very Fine People Burn the Flag, Clash With Police
Brett T.
Horrific! So Far, Twenty-Five Abortions Have Been Performed at the DNC
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
AP Quietly Replaces Its Post About the Republican's Blueprint Project 2025 Brett T.
Advertisement