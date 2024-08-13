Harris Campaign Busted Using Google Ads to Make It Look Like Major Outlets Support Her Presidential Bid

We'd like to say we're surprised by this news, but...we're not:

BREAKING: The Harris campaign is editing news headlines on Google search ads to make it look like reputable news sites are giving her favorable reporting, according to Axios.



These are the same people who accuse the right of “misinformation.”



The news sites include the… pic.twitter.com/QNg7SN0Au4 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 13, 2024

The post continues:

The news sites include the Guardian, Reuters, CBS News and others. Google says the ads don't violate their rules however a similar practice has previously been banned on Facebook.

Again, we're not surprised that the Harris campaign is playing dirty. Given that the Vice President can't even manage to take actual questions about her platform, this type of trickery is all they have.

Yep.

There is nothing real about the Kamala campaign. Manufactured momentum and fake popularity. — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) August 13, 2024

That's EXACTLY what it is.

Wait a minute? How are they able to edit things… — Mike Sperrazza (@MikeASperrazza) August 13, 2024

To be honest, we were a little confused by this ourselves, so we did a little digging and FOX has an explanation:

The Harris campaign has reportedly bought Google ads featuring manipulated news stories featuring a pro-Kamala spin in the headline and description. Axios reported Tuesday that the Harris campaign has edited articles from several news organizations, including CNN, NPR, Reuters, the Associated Press, CBS News, The Guardian and Time Magazine with the intent of boosting both Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. "It's a common practice in the commercial advertising world that doesn't violate Google's policies, but the ads mimic real news results from Search closely enough that they have news outlets caught off guard," Axios wrote.

They will deploy every dishonest tactic they can in their quest to gaslight America. — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) August 13, 2024

They will, and it's disgusting.

The irony of it all is the Harris campaign doesn't need to pay for fake headlines when the media provides propaganda reporting for them anyway. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 13, 2024

A sad truth, but a truth nonetheless.