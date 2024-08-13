EU Distances itself from Thierry Breton's Letter Threatening X
Harris Campaign Busted Using Google Ads to Make It Look Like Major Outlets Support Her Presidential Bid

Amy
Amy  |  9:45 PM on August 13, 2024
Meme screenshot

We'd like to say we're surprised by this news, but...we're not:

The post continues:

The news sites include the Guardian, Reuters, CBS News and others. Google says the ads don't violate their rules however a similar practice has previously been banned on Facebook.

Again, we're not surprised that the Harris campaign is playing dirty. Given that the Vice President can't even manage to take actual questions about her platform, this type of trickery is all they have.

Yep.

That's EXACTLY what it is.

To be honest, we were a little confused by this ourselves, so we did a little digging and FOX has an explanation:

The Harris campaign has reportedly bought Google ads featuring manipulated news stories featuring a pro-Kamala spin in the headline and description. 

Axios reported Tuesday that the Harris campaign has edited articles from several news organizations, including CNN, NPR, Reuters, the Associated Press, CBS News, The Guardian and Time Magazine with the intent of boosting both Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. 

"It's a common practice in the commercial advertising world that doesn't violate Google's policies, but the ads mimic real news results from Search closely enough that they have news outlets caught off guard," Axios wrote.

They will, and it's disgusting.

 A sad truth, but a truth nonetheless.

