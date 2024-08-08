WATCH: New Footage From Trump Assassination Attempt Raises a LOT of Questions

New footage has been released on the attempted assassination of Donald Trump at his rally in Butler, PA. WARNING, there are some graphic images in the video:

Dramatic new bodycam video obtained by CNN shows, for the first time, the moment a police officer saw Trump shooter just before assassination attempthttps://t.co/lLjcypOoTz — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) August 8, 2024

From CNN:

A video from the Butler police officer’s body-worn camera shows how the officer was hoisted up by his colleague onto the roof, quickly dropping down after he sees the shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks.

Approximately 40 seconds later, Crooks turned back and fired eight shots at Trump, who was hit in the ear. Seconds later, a Secret Service sniper shot and killed Crooks. After the encounter, the officer runs around to another side of the building before running to his police car to retrieve a rifle. “F**king this close bro,” the officer who saw Crooks says to another officer. “Dude, he turned around on me.” One officer asks where the shooter is and the officer, panting, says, “He’s straight up.”

It's a lot to process, and it raises a lot of questions.

Wow how are they able to walk on that sloped roof like that https://t.co/EanOr32oHI — Jack Burden (@wahoolaw2006) August 8, 2024

Given that the "sloped roof" was one of the many excuses the Secret Service gave as a reason that the roof wasn't covered, it's a fair ask.

Real time reaction from local police ... inexcusable. everyone should be fired. Yet. status quo remains. Good gig. to be working in govt. Recession proof. Backpay after you get laid off. Good pension. Healthcare. A swamp of incompetence. And/or more to story given this footage. https://t.co/72aBjzbdYX — Joe Catenacci (@JoeCats19) August 8, 2024

The real-time reaction was certainly revealing.

It’s the last :60 seconds of this video that is most chilling. Hearing the frustrated law enforcement officer repeatedly say “I told the Secret Service to post someone over here” is maddening. Has anyone been fired yet? https://t.co/NgLSXsV31t — Mike Gallagher Show (@GallagherShow) August 8, 2024

Last we checked, no.

The guy at the very end. “So much for a picture with Trump” — You Missed. (@Rabidcow1) August 8, 2024

As distressing as all of this is, we did love that guy at the very end. We hope he gets his picture with Trump someday.