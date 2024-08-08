Walz Campaign Press Kit Says He 'Just Returned From Fighting the War on...
WATCH: New Footage From Trump Assassination Attempt Raises a LOT of Questions

Amy
Amy  |  8:15 PM on August 08, 2024
meme

New footage has been released on the attempted assassination of Donald Trump at his rally in Butler, PA. WARNING, there are some graphic images in the video:

From CNN:

A video from the Butler police officer’s body-worn camera shows how the officer was hoisted up by his colleague onto the roof, quickly dropping down after he sees the shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks.


Approximately 40 seconds later, Crooks turned back and fired eight shots at Trump, who was hit in the ear. Seconds later, a Secret Service sniper shot and killed Crooks.

After the encounter, the officer runs around to another side of the building before running to his police car to retrieve a rifle.

“F**king this close bro,” the officer who saw Crooks says to another officer. “Dude, he turned around on me.”

One officer asks where the shooter is and the officer, panting, says, “He’s straight up.”

It's a lot to process, and it raises a lot of questions.

Given that the "sloped roof" was one of the many excuses the Secret Service gave as a reason that the roof wasn't covered, it's a fair ask.

The real-time reaction was certainly revealing.

Last we checked, no.

As distressing as all of this is, we did love that guy at the very end. We hope he gets his picture with Trump someday.

