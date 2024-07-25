Stephen King Challenges Elon Musk To A 'Dad Joke' Competition

We're not exactly sure why Stephen King decided to tell a classic 'Dad joke' and throw down the gauntlet at Elon Musk, but hey, it's been a weird couple of weeks.
Take a look:
The Italian chef died. You could say he pasta-way.— Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 25, 2024
Can Elon tell jokes like that?
I'm thinking no.
Full disclosure, this writer is an unapologetic fan of Dad jokes, and it's honestly kind of refreshing to see the cantankerous author take a moment to have a little fun with Elon.
Elon decided to play along:
What do you call a Great Dane eating a small piece of ham in a little village?— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2024
Hamlet eating hamlet in a hamlet.
We've actually never heard that one before. Kind of nerdy (which we're also a fan of), but not bad!
Of course there were plenty of replies giving King a hard time but you know what? We're gonna stick with the fun stuff on this one:
You cannoli do so much.— Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) July 25, 2024
Heh.
The only time I’ve laughed harder was with my octopus, and *he’s* got ten-tickles.— Jay Black (@jayblackisfunny) July 25, 2024
Can we do dad jokes the rest of the day?
Probably not gonna happen, but wouldn't that be a nice change of pace?
How can you tell when it’s a dad joke?— FeldCorp (@feldcorp) July 25, 2024
When it becomes a-parent
An absolute classic!
I love the Stephen King, Elon Musk joke off!!— $8 Bartemy (@BartemyS) July 25, 2024
We do too! We get that there's a lot of serious things going on these days, but sometimes it's just nice to take a break and have a laugh.
On that note:
Did you hear about the new restaurant on the moon?
Great food, but no atmosphere.
