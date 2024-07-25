Expected in Oakland: Sad Thread on Police Response to Home Break In Shows...
Stephen King Challenges Elon Musk To A 'Dad Joke' Competition

Amy
Amy  |  9:15 PM on July 25, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Image by Perlenmuschel from Pixabay)

We're not exactly sure why Stephen King decided to tell a classic 'Dad joke' and throw down the gauntlet at Elon Musk, but hey, it's been a weird couple of weeks.

Take a look:

Full disclosure, this writer is an unapologetic fan of Dad jokes, and it's honestly kind of refreshing to see the cantankerous author take a moment to have a little fun with Elon.

Elon decided to play along:

We've actually never heard that one before. Kind of nerdy (which we're also a fan of), but not bad!

Of course there were plenty of replies giving King a hard time but you know what? We're gonna stick with the fun stuff on this one:

Heh.

Probably not gonna happen, but wouldn't that be a nice change of pace?

An absolute classic!

We do too! We get that there's a lot of serious things going on these days, but sometimes it's just nice to take a break and have a laugh.

On that note:

Did you hear about the new restaurant on the moon?

Great food, but no atmosphere.

