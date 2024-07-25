Stephen King Challenges Elon Musk To A 'Dad Joke' Competition

We're not exactly sure why Stephen King decided to tell a classic 'Dad joke' and throw down the gauntlet at Elon Musk, but hey, it's been a weird couple of weeks.

Take a look:

The Italian chef died. You could say he pasta-way.

Can Elon tell jokes like that?

I'm thinking no. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 25, 2024

Full disclosure, this writer is an unapologetic fan of Dad jokes, and it's honestly kind of refreshing to see the cantankerous author take a moment to have a little fun with Elon.

Elon decided to play along:

What do you call a Great Dane eating a small piece of ham in a little village?



Hamlet eating hamlet in a hamlet. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2024

We've actually never heard that one before. Kind of nerdy (which we're also a fan of), but not bad!

Of course there were plenty of replies giving King a hard time but you know what? We're gonna stick with the fun stuff on this one:

You cannoli do so much. — Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) July 25, 2024

Heh.

The only time I’ve laughed harder was with my octopus, and *he’s* got ten-tickles.



Can we do dad jokes the rest of the day? — Jay Black (@jayblackisfunny) July 25, 2024

Probably not gonna happen, but wouldn't that be a nice change of pace?

How can you tell when it’s a dad joke?



When it becomes a-parent — FeldCorp (@feldcorp) July 25, 2024

An absolute classic!

I love the Stephen King, Elon Musk joke off!! — $8 Bartemy (@BartemyS) July 25, 2024

We do too! We get that there's a lot of serious things going on these days, but sometimes it's just nice to take a break and have a laugh.

On that note:

Did you hear about the new restaurant on the moon?

Great food, but no atmosphere.