Jake Tapper Shares Text Message From Sad Longtime Biden Advisor And People Are NOT Buying It

Amy  |  10:30 PM on July 11, 2024
Twitter

Jake Tapper took to X to share a text message he received from someone he claims is a longtime Biden advisor, and it's quite a doozy.

Take a look:

Maybe it's just us, but we find it hard to believe that anyone who has been around Biden for more than five minutes, let alone someone who's a longtime advisor, would be surprised at the state of his health. 

Oh wait, it's not just us:

Yep, yep, and yep.

The political insiders and corporate media (but we repeat ourselves) are definitely giving off the 'rats leaving a sinking ship' vibe.

Here's Blinken, Austin and Sullivan Reacting to Biden Praising 'Vice President Trump' During Presser
Doug P.
They did know the whole time, and we've always known that they knew.

Stop already, indeed.

Tags: BIDEN JAKE TAPPER

