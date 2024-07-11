Jake Tapper Shares Text Message From Sad Longtime Biden Advisor And People Are NOT Buying It

Jake Tapper took to X to share a text message he received from someone he claims is a longtime Biden advisor, and it's quite a doozy.

Take a look:

From a longtime Biden adviser: pic.twitter.com/UW1LH6hnz8 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 11, 2024

Maybe it's just us, but we find it hard to believe that anyone who has been around Biden for more than five minutes, let alone someone who's a longtime advisor, would be surprised at the state of his health.

Oh wait, it's not just us:

We have all seen this for a long time; if whoever sent this didn’t know it….they’re lying.



And Kammie is worse. But go ahead. Do it. — 🇺🇸 Hakim 🇺🇸 (@kareemjeanjr) July 11, 2024

The media are in full CYA mode after being exposed as corrupt liars. Jake Tapper has suddenly developed amnesia about everything we've said for the past 4 years. https://t.co/auLkl3xI6F — Mark Mendlovitz (@MendlovitzMark) July 12, 2024

With the greatest of respect, Jake, our side of Twitter has been talking about this for the past four years, and we’ve been met with denial after denial and called conspiracy theorists — Dave 🇺🇸 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦞 (@RetiredMod) July 11, 2024

Yep, yep, and yep.

The political insiders and corporate media (but we repeat ourselves) are definitely giving off the 'rats leaving a sinking ship' vibe.

What a bunch of crap. We all know who used him to give us this real life Weekend at Bernie’s situation. Let’s stop pretending like we didn’t know. Some have been screaming it for years. — IrritatedWoman (@irritatedwoman) July 11, 2024

I love how the media (you) is acting like this is all the Biden administration's fault and you guys had no part in this.



You knew the whole time. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 11, 2024

You knew all along and covered for him. Stop already. — Abe Froman™🇺🇸 (@WerIstDeinPa) July 11, 2024

They did know the whole time, and we've always known that they knew.

Stop already, indeed.