Rob Schneider Delivers Knockout Blow to Dems' 'Democracy is in Danger' Narrative
Hugh Hewitt Spots Something Curious About Democrat Behavior
House GOP Whip Tom Emmer Describes How the 'Consequences of Bidenomics' Are Being...
Media Was DUPED! Jarvis and Brian Stelter Back-and-Forth the FUNNIEST Damn Thing You'll...
BAHAHA-OMG! Rep. Cori Bush's Campaign SO Fooled by Parody Her Team Contacted 'Her'...
WOW: What Shannon Bream Revealed This Morning About Dems is NOT Good for...
Make No Mistake, This Is a RECKONING: Trump's Alleged AG List Should Scare...
Jamie Raskin Tells a WHOPPER of a Doozy Describing What 'Joe Biden is...
RACIST-ISH: Biden Campaign Calls Black Journos LIARS After They Reveal Pre-Approved Interv...
ARGLE BARGLE REEE! Lefties Can't DEAL WITH NY Post's BRUTAL Honesty About Literal...
WOOF! Alexander Vindman's Troll of a Wife Goes Full Out TRAILER-PARK Defending Biden...
As the Negative Stories Amass the Biden's Better Recognize Their Time Is Up
Aaron Rupar: Biden Will Have a Tough Time Beating Trump If the Media...
Democratic Fundraiser Erroneously Suggests McConnell Was Never Asked to Step Down After 'F...

New Republic Cover Image Portrays Trump As Literally Hitler

Amy  |  4:35 PM on July 07, 2024
meme

We're not sure what all is going on over at The New Republic, but whatever it is, it ain't good. Take a gander at the cover image they used for their series explaining how a Trump victory will lead to fascism:

Advertisement

The post continued:

...he spent 1932 campaigning, negotiating, doing interviews—being a mostly normal politician. But he and his people vowed all along that they would use the tools of democracy to destroy it, and it was only after he was given power that Germany saw his movement’s full face.

They rambled on for another couple of paragraphs, but you get the point. Trump is literally Hitler!

That meme never gets old.

Probably not going to happen, but it's a lovely thought.

We see what you did there, and to that we say, well done! And yes, we're supposed to believe that the party that supports the harassment and intimidation of Jewish Americans are the good guys.

Recommended

Rob Schneider Delivers Knockout Blow to Dems' 'Democracy is in Danger' Narrative
Gordon K
Advertisement

They most definitely do not.

Gee, it's almost like they didn't take that inconvenient little fact into account.

Well said, and spot on.

All they have left is fear-mongering, and this drivel by The New Republic has made that crystal-clear.

Tags: HITLER NEW REPUBLIC TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rob Schneider Delivers Knockout Blow to Dems' 'Democracy is in Danger' Narrative
Gordon K
Hugh Hewitt Spots Something Curious About Democrat Behavior
Jacob B.
Media Was DUPED! Jarvis and Brian Stelter Back-and-Forth the FUNNIEST Damn Thing You'll Read Today
Sam J.
WOW: What Shannon Bream Revealed This Morning About Dems is NOT Good for Biden ... Like, At All (Watch)
Sam J.
RACIST-ISH: Biden Campaign Calls Black Journos LIARS After They Reveal Pre-Approved Interview Questions
Sam J.
House GOP Whip Tom Emmer Describes How the 'Consequences of Bidenomics' Are Being Felt
Jacob B.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Rob Schneider Delivers Knockout Blow to Dems' 'Democracy is in Danger' Narrative Gordon K
Advertisement