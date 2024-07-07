New Republic Cover Image Portrays Trump As Literally Hitler

We're not sure what all is going on over at The New Republic, but whatever it is, it ain't good. Take a gander at the cover image they used for their series explaining how a Trump victory will lead to fascism:

We chose the cover image, based on a well-known 1932 Hitler campaign poster, for a precise reason: that anyone transported back to 1932 Germany could very, very easily have explained away Herr Hitler’s excesses and been persuaded that his critics were going overboard. After all,… pic.twitter.com/x79Rkh86O1 — The New Republic (@newrepublic) July 7, 2024

The post continued:

...he spent 1932 campaigning, negotiating, doing interviews—being a mostly normal politician. But he and his people vowed all along that they would use the tools of democracy to destroy it, and it was only after he was given power that Germany saw his movement’s full face.

They rambled on for another couple of paragraphs, but you get the point. Trump is literally Hitler!

That meme never gets old.

Lmao. Any credibility you had just went out the door. What a clown publication. Retire. — uncle goose (@BusyGooseLLC) July 7, 2024

Probably not going to happen, but it's a lovely thought.

So true! I prefer the party that stands on the side of those brave freedom fighters who protest outside of Jewish schools! No more Nazis! — Magills (@magills_) July 7, 2024

We see what you did there, and to that we say, well done! And yes, we're supposed to believe that the party that supports the harassment and intimidation of Jewish Americans are the good guys.

The fascist is already in the white house. Right now. You are his propagandists. We see you. — Menkui (@Cmplxe) July 7, 2024

They most definitely do not.

“No, seriously, THIS time he’ll be Super Hitler. I swear!” — Carlos (@txiokatu) July 7, 2024

Did trump institute fascism when he was president? I must have missed that, you morons. — Nicola luccha (@NLuccha) July 7, 2024

The fact that he was already president once before kind of puts the damper on your thesis, doesn't it? — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) July 7, 2024

Gee, it's almost like they didn't take that inconvenient little fact into account.

You suck. Any attempts to pin the Hitler moniker on anyone is childish, fear mongering, and belittling to those who actually had to live, fight, and die during his time. — David K (@DKlindt70657) July 7, 2024

Well said, and spot on.

This is what desperation looks like😂😂 — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) July 7, 2024

All they have left is fear-mongering, and this drivel by The New Republic has made that crystal-clear.