TDS Lawfare Strikes Again: New Jersey Reviews Trump Golf Course Liquor Licenses Under Ridiculous Law

Amy  |  9:40 PM on June 11, 2024
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

Just when you think that the virulently anti-Trump leftists can't get any more blatant in their attempts to punish him for the 'crime' of winning the 2016 election, they pull this little stunt:

From Fox News:

"ABC is reviewing the impact of President Trump's conviction on the above referenced licenses, and declines further comment at this time," the Attorney General Matthew Platkin's office told Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

According to New Jersey state law, "No license of any class shall be issued to any person under the age of 18 years or to any person who has been convicted of a crime involving moral turpitude."

Moral turpitude? Seriously? What year is this? 

Lawfare is EXACTLY what's going on here. They're weaponizing every angle that they possibly can, and in the process showing everyone just how desperate they are.

On that note, we're genuinely confused as to how they think this tactic will work. If, and it's a BIG if, they do manage to yank the liquor licenses, who do they think this will hurt? It won't be Trump. It will be the working-class people who serve the alcohol that take the hit.

We hope the New Jersey Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control didn't pull a muscle reaching for this straw.

Just kidding. We totally hope they did.

Tags: NEW JERSEY TRUMP TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME TDS

