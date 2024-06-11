TDS Lawfare Strikes Again: New Jersey Reviews Trump Golf Course Liquor Licenses Under Ridiculous Law

Just when you think that the virulently anti-Trump leftists can't get any more blatant in their attempts to punish him for the 'crime' of winning the 2016 election, they pull this little stunt:

Advertisement

NJ reviewing Trump golf courses' liquor licenses after felony conviction https://t.co/iW0I3lt3rG — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 11, 2024

From Fox News:

"ABC is reviewing the impact of President Trump's conviction on the above referenced licenses, and declines further comment at this time," the Attorney General Matthew Platkin's office told Fox News Digital on Tuesday. According to New Jersey state law, "No license of any class shall be issued to any person under the age of 18 years or to any person who has been convicted of a crime involving moral turpitude."

Moral turpitude? Seriously? What year is this?

The lawfare continues — GiGi23 (@independentin24) June 11, 2024

Lawfare against Trump continues. — NevadanforLife (@nevadanfor) June 11, 2024

Could the lawfare be any more coordinated? — Mary Martis (@MaryMartis4) June 11, 2024

Lawfare is EXACTLY what's going on here. They're weaponizing every angle that they possibly can, and in the process showing everyone just how desperate they are.

Of course they are. Democrats will stop at nothing to prevent him from being elected again. — Thomas (TJ) Brantley (@forgottenimage_) June 11, 2024

On that note, we're genuinely confused as to how they think this tactic will work. If, and it's a BIG if, they do manage to yank the liquor licenses, who do they think this will hurt? It won't be Trump. It will be the working-class people who serve the alcohol that take the hit.

One minor problem - President Trump is not the holder of any liquor license in New Jersey, and he is not an officer or director of any entity that holds a liquor license in New Jersey - or anywhere in the United States for that matter. Ask me how I know… https://t.co/FUPpdzcPTc — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) June 11, 2024

We hope the New Jersey Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control didn't pull a muscle reaching for this straw.

Just kidding. We totally hope they did.