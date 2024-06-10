Kira Davis Shares Hilarious (And Heartwarming) Observations on Raising Boys

In the hustle and bustle of distressing news these days, it's easy to lose sight of simple truths.

So here's a refreshing, hilarious (and much-needed) break from the constant chatter from @RealKiraDavis:

Advertisement

It's been a while since I've mothered a little boy, but recently we hosted our 9-year-old nephew for a week. I had forgotten how insane little boys are. Here are some things I was forced to remember about the feral creatures that are little boys: — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) June 10, 2024

She continues:

1. Pants are not the default. A boy looks at pants and sees a barrier between his hand and the parts of his body he will need to scratch or adjust or simply remind himself are there. It is not a given that said boy will think to don said pants when preparing to leave the home. — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) June 10, 2024

ALWAYS check for pants.

2. Like pants, shoes are merely a societal inconvenience. It may seem obvious to you that when you get in the car to go somewhere in public, you should be wearing shoes. That is not as obvious to little boys. Refuse to check for shoes before leaving home at your own peril. — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) June 10, 2024

And shoes. Shoes too.

3. The shortest distance between two points is the exact path a little boy will avoid. — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) June 10, 2024

Can confirm.

4. Little boys absolutely love the sound of adult, female voices. It must create some type of dopamine response, because they will make mom (or tired Auntie) make the same request over and over again, presumably just to hear our lovely, calm, melodic voices — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) June 10, 2024

Yep, that's why they do it.

The whole thread is hilarious and so, so true. Do yourself a favor and read the whole thing.

The best part, though? Is this:

Every annoying thing about little boys is a thing that can, with the right love and guidance, turn into a valuable life skill that will build a family and preserve a civilized society. We need to stop demonizing boyhood. It is annoying and glorious and every good man was once an… — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) June 10, 2024

Every annoying thing about little boys is a thing that can, with the right love and guidance, turn into a valuable life skill that will build a family and preserve a civilized society. We need to stop demonizing boyhood. It is annoying and glorious and every good man was once an annoying boy trying navigate a hostile world that will ultimately demand so very much from him. I love being a boy mom and boy Auntie. Here's to little boys who grow into great men!

Amen.