Kira Davis Shares Hilarious (And Heartwarming) Observations on Raising Boys

Amy  |  8:15 PM on June 10, 2024

In the hustle and bustle of distressing news these days, it's easy to lose sight of simple truths. 

So here's a refreshing, hilarious (and much-needed) break from the constant chatter from @RealKiraDavis:

She continues:

ALWAYS check for pants.

And shoes. Shoes too.

Can confirm.

Yep, that's why they do it.

The whole thread is hilarious and so, so true. Do yourself a favor and read the whole thing.

The best part, though? Is this:

Every annoying thing about little boys is a thing that can, with the right love and guidance, turn into a valuable life skill that will build a family and preserve a civilized society. We need to stop demonizing boyhood. It is annoying and glorious and every good man was once an annoying boy trying navigate a hostile world that will ultimately demand so very much from him. I love being a boy mom and boy Auntie. Here's to little boys who grow into great men!

Amen.

