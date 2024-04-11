J.K. Rowling: Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson Can 'Save Their Apologies'

J.K. Rowling, who has been steadfast in defending the rights of women and children, has made it quite clear that there will be no forgiveness for the betrayal by the actors whose careers her novels launched:

Not safe, I'm afraid. Celebs who cosied up to a movement intent on eroding women's hard-won rights and who used their platforms to cheer on the transitioning of minors can save their apologies for traumatised detransitioners and vulnerable women reliant on single sex spaces. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 10, 2024

If you follow Rowling at all, you'll know she takes a ton of abuse on social media for the very commonsense stance that men cannot be women and that children cannot consent to transitioning. You'll also know that she tends to be very gracious and forgiving to those who offer a sincere apology for the vitriol and abuse they've hurled at her. It's one thing, though, to understand that strangers get heated and foolish on the internet. It's quite another to have people whom you have loved and supported take such a public stance against you.

The author had plenty of support for this decision:

Oh good for you 👑👑👑

You have been a beacon of hope for us ordinary women, bewildered by the speed with which our hard-won rights are being turned back. A beacon for those of us who can't afford to be brave (I really need my job - we rely on my income - so I remain anonymous… — Heretic 🦖🦕🎗️💙🇮🇱💙 #JusticeForMalkiRoth (@slipkn0t8) April 11, 2024

Wonderful to see @jk_rowling exhibit such courage and the fight to these people despite no significant benefit to themselves. We need more of them please !!! — Ben Alderson (@benalderson22) April 11, 2024

This 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Christopher O’Flynn, M.Ed (@MuinteoirChris) April 11, 2024

Exactly. Sod what they say about you, you can handle that, even if it's disappointing. But, watching those people championing on irreparable harm to vulnerable individuals all for the sake of being a "right side of history luvvie" and "champion of current thing" is diabolical — Renegade Agent (@renegade_misfit) April 11, 2024

There's the rub. Rowling can handle whatever comes her way, but the real apology should go to the women who had to stand helpless as their private spaces were violated and the children who have been manipulated into being lifelong patients.

All hail the Queen.