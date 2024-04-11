This Is Fine: Afghan on Terror Watchlist Spent YEAR in US; Released by...
J.K. Rowling: Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson Can 'Save Their Apologies'

Amy  |  8:45 PM on April 11, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

J.K. Rowling, who has been steadfast in defending the rights of women and children, has made it quite clear that there will be no forgiveness for the betrayal by the actors whose careers her novels launched:

If you follow Rowling at all, you'll know she takes a ton of abuse on social media for the very commonsense stance that men cannot be women and that children cannot consent to transitioning. You'll also know that she tends to be very gracious and forgiving to those who offer a sincere apology for the vitriol and abuse they've hurled at her. It's one thing, though, to understand that strangers get heated and foolish on the internet. It's quite another to have people whom you have loved and supported take such a public stance against you.

The author had plenty of support for this decision:

There's the rub. Rowling can handle whatever comes her way, but the real apology should go to the women who had to stand helpless as their private spaces were violated and the children who have been manipulated into being lifelong patients.

All hail the Queen.

