Amnesty International Memorializes Death of Jailed 'Palestinian Writer', Leaves Out a Few Key Details

Amy  |  8:45 PM on April 09, 2024
Amnesty International

Amnesty International, which states "We defend human rights around the world" in it's X bio, had the following to say about the death of Walid Dagga, who was imprisoned for commanding the abduction, torture, and murder of 19-year-old Israeli man Moshe Tamam:

Read that again: "a 62-year-old Palestinian writer". Really, Amnesty International? That's how you choose to describe the man who committed this atrocity?

They do make it sound that way, and they should be ashamed. But we all know they won't be.

They really should.

Confused is an understatement.

The full post reads:

Amnesty International rewriting the history of a man who kidnapped, tortured and killed an Israeli and making him sound like a peaceful political prisoner. Orwell would be proud.  Part of educating myself after October 7th has been coming to understand a lot of institutions I trusted like the UN have an overwhelming anti-Israel bias.

When you've lost Brianna Wu...

Short, sweet, and very much to the point.

***

