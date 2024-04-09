Amnesty International Memorializes Death of Jailed 'Palestinian Writer', Leaves Out a Few Key Details

Amnesty International, which states "We defend human rights around the world" in it's X bio, had the following to say about the death of Walid Dagga, who was imprisoned for commanding the abduction, torture, and murder of 19-year-old Israeli man Moshe Tamam:

The death in custody of Walid Daqqa, a 62-year-old Palestinian writer who was the longest-serving Palestinian prisoner in Israeli jails after 38 years of imprisonment, is a cruel reminder of Israel’s disregard for Palestinians’ right to life ⬇️https://t.co/hSz0gdZgVj — Amnesty International (@amnesty) April 8, 2024

Read that again: "a 62-year-old Palestinian writer". Really, Amnesty International? That's how you choose to describe the man who committed this atrocity?

You are absolutely disgraceful.



Daqqa was imprisoned for the abduction, gruesome torture and murder of an Israeli citizen.



He was not in jail for his bloody writing! — Richard (@RedWallPleb) April 8, 2024

He was a brutal terrorist who just happened to parlay his mock-emotions into something made of paper and ink. Not a writer. — Mrs.🇺🇲Dirk🇮🇱Green🇺🇦 (@QueenSarahSatur) April 8, 2024

He tortured and murdered. He started writing in prison. You make it sound like he was an innocent author, unjustly imprisoned. — Elisabeth (@grizzlymamabear) April 9, 2024

They do make it sound that way, and they should be ashamed. But we all know they won't be.

He tortured and murdered a man. You should really change your bio to “A nonprofit supporting terrorist organizations worldwide” — AmErican (@Flipper628) April 9, 2024

They really should.

Walid Daqqa kidnapped 19-year-old Moshe Tamam and held him hostage for two days, then gouged out his eyes, castrated him, mutilated his body, and finally shot him in the chest and dumped his body.

You seem to be confused about who shows disregard for the right to life. — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) April 8, 2024

Confused is an understatement.

Amnesty International rewriting the history of a man who kidnapped, tortured and killed an Israeli and making him sound like a peaceful political prisoner. Orwell would be proud.



Part of educating myself after October 7th has been coming to understand a lot of institutions I… pic.twitter.com/WLrrRYLk7j — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) April 9, 2024

The full post reads:

Amnesty International rewriting the history of a man who kidnapped, tortured and killed an Israeli and making him sound like a peaceful political prisoner. Orwell would be proud. Part of educating myself after October 7th has been coming to understand a lot of institutions I trusted like the UN have an overwhelming anti-Israel bias.

When you've lost Brianna Wu...

You are an international disgrace. — shorty (@shortyintexas) April 8, 2024

Short, sweet, and very much to the point.

***

