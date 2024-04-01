Not An April Fools: Having Solved All Other Immigration Issues, USCIS Adds 'X' as a Third Gender Option

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced an important update today:

USCIS is introducing a third gender option, "X," defined as “Another Gender Identity”. Today we published a new edition of Form N-400, the first form to include the X gender option. This option will become available on additional forms as we revise them. https://t.co/gEpcTO7SP1 — USCIS (@USCIS) April 1, 2024

We want to say we have a hard time believing the federal government would focus on something so nonsensical, but we'd be lying if we did. There really is no limit to how absolutely tone-deaf and useless they are.

The timing of this announcement certainly raised some questions:

Is this an April Fools tweet? — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 1, 2024

This is a joke, right? — Z (@zpatriot_) April 1, 2024

April fools..? — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) April 1, 2024

Sadly, no.

The US agency tasked with handling asylum claims, visas, and citizenship announces it will now offer “X” as a third gender identity.

No, it’s not an April Fools joke. https://t.co/vv3rJpiYAz — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 1, 2024

Just to be on the safe side, we hopped on over to the official USCIS page and this is what we found:

The 04/01/24 edition of Form N-400 will be the first USCIS form to include the X gender option. Applicants filing this edition of Form N-400 on or after April 1, 2024, will have X immediately available as a gender option on their form. Applicants who have a pending Form N-400 using the edition in effect before April 1, 2024, may request to update their gender on or after April 1, 2024, as well. For all other forms, individuals must wait until USCIS revises those forms to include the X gender option.

We're not experts on how these things work, but we're pretty sure the money spent revising all these forms could probably be better spent elsewhere in the immigration system. We're ALSO pretty sure most of the people seeking entry into the U.S. from other nations were not asking for this option.

So glad our government is focused on the important things. — TheControlGroup (@USWCCEM) April 1, 2024

We do love a good sarcasm.

Keep the original handy. Lots of changes coming back in January. — 🇺🇸Joe’s Watch🇺🇸 (He/Haw) (@PaTroll21) April 1, 2024

Next January can't come soon enough.

