The Only Way to Beat Fraud Is to Vote

Not An April Fools: Having Solved All Other Immigration Issues, USCIS Adds 'X' as a Third Gender Option

Amy  |  8:00 PM on April 01, 2024

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced an important update today:

We want to say we have a hard time believing the federal government would focus on something so nonsensical, but we'd be lying if we did. There really is no limit to how absolutely tone-deaf and useless they are.

The timing of this announcement certainly raised some questions:

Sadly, no.

Just to be on the safe side, we hopped on over to the official USCIS page and this is what we found:

The 04/01/24 edition of Form N-400 will be the first USCIS form to include the X gender option. Applicants filing this edition of Form N-400 on or after April 1, 2024, will have X immediately available as a gender option on their form.

Applicants who have a pending Form N-400 using the edition in effect before April 1, 2024, may request to update their gender on or after April 1, 2024, as well. For all other forms, individuals must wait until USCIS revises those forms to include the X gender option.

We're not experts on how these things work, but we're pretty sure the money spent revising all these forms could probably be better spent elsewhere in the immigration system. We're ALSO pretty sure most of the people seeking entry into the U.S. from other nations were not asking for this option.

We do love a good sarcasm.

Next January can't come soon enough.

