'It's a picture of the sunrise': X Users Flagged With Sensitive Content Warning For Harmless Posts

Amy  |  5:30 PM on January 21, 2024
AngieArtist

The phrase 'sensitive content' has been trending on Twitter/X today, with users scratching their heads over being flagged for perfectly benign posts:

Advertisement

 Not a sunrise!!! How will we ever recover from that???

It's a good question. Heck, even this writer got flagged for sharing a very mild (and hilarious) meme.

According to Twitter/X Safety, it was indeed some weird glitch:

Good to know. Now we can all get back to posting puppies and silly memes and yes, even pictures of the sunrise.

***

