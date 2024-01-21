'It's a picture of the sunrise': X Users Flagged With Sensitive Content Warning For Harmless Posts

The phrase 'sensitive content' has been trending on Twitter/X today, with users scratching their heads over being flagged for perfectly benign posts:

I see thousands of X accounts reporting shadowban, rapidly losing their viewership and their posts being throttled and flagged as “sensitive” even though their content was not deserving the warning label.



Does anyone know if @elonmusk was informed and is aware of this problem? — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) January 21, 2024

Advertisement

Sensitive Content is trending. Everyone is getting screwed with apparently. pic.twitter.com/mBywWMFigE — Jes (@galexy70) January 21, 2024

Why did I just get notified that my last post was flagged for sensitive content? It's a picture of the sunrise 🙄 — Amanda Cotroneo (@amanda_cotroneo) January 21, 2024

Not a sunrise!!! How will we ever recover from that???

Why is almost every media post on my feed marked as sensitive content today? — Logan Thorneloe (@loganthorneloe) January 21, 2024

It's a good question. Heck, even this writer got flagged for sharing a very mild (and hilarious) meme.

Is anybody else getting sensitive content warnings over bird and wildlife photos? It's absolutely bizarre. What has happened to this platform? @elonmusk #XIsBroken #sensitivecontent — Michelle P 🐈‍⬛💙🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@snowangelmrsp) January 21, 2024

A very large collection of my posts today were flagged as “sensitive content” despite being innocuous. Anyone else seeing this? I appealed them but this seems like some weird glitch — Tech Witch 🥸 (@nerdgirldv) January 21, 2024

According to Twitter/X Safety, it was indeed some weird glitch:

Today, a bug in our system caused X to incorrectly label numerous posts as Sensitive Media. We’ve fixed the underlying issue and are now working to remove labels from impacted posts. — Safety (@Safety) January 21, 2024

Good to know. Now we can all get back to posting puppies and silly memes and yes, even pictures of the sunrise.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!