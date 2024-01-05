Rob Reiner Wants to Remind Americans (Again) that Trump Will Destroy Democracy

You would think that by now Rob Reiner would be tired of repeating the same old lie about which presidential candidate is a threat to democracy.

You would be wrong:

Advertisement

We have to remind voters every day until November. Donald Trump wants to destroy American Democracy. Joe Biden wants to save it. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) January 5, 2024

We're not sure why a man who plays pretend for a living is having such a hard time coming up with a creative thought on X/Twitter, but his posts are always good for a laugh, even if he's not trying to be funny.

We had pretty much the same reaction. He tweets a variation of this theme so often that it's hard to take him seriously.

While Reiner certainly got plenty of likes from the choir that he preaches to, he also got quite a bit of pushback on just how very, very wrong his take is:

If you repeat a lie enough times, eventually people will believe it… — Shannon 🌻 (@bettybopp2345) January 5, 2024

That certainly seems to be the game plan.

If Trump wanted to destroy American democracy he would leave the demented and perverted schmuck in the White House who was cheated in there! — Ultra MAGA Joyce Day (@Daytobehappy) January 5, 2024

Fair point. This administration has done so much damage by failing to secure the nation's border and increasing our energy dependence on foreign countries that it's easy to believe another four years of Biden just may finish the job.

You guys abandoned the whole preserve-democracy talking point when you tried to imprison your opponent and take him off the ballot. You should give up on it and find some new lies.



And you should do it pretty damn quick. Time is running out, and you're falling further behind. — Dan Wiebe (@dnwiebe) January 5, 2024

He's not wrong. The American people can see exactly what is happening. Tick-tock, Dems. Tick-tock.

And speaking of the American people:

I think we should let the people decide via a fair election. I believe that would be the definition of democracy.

Let the people decide! — Brandon Stow (@myaliasmail) January 5, 2024

What a novel idea.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!