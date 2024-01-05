Rob Reiner Wants to Remind Americans (Again) that Trump Will Destroy Democracy

The Real Joe Biden. Crowd Breaks into Applause as Biden Boasts J6ers Collectively...
Amy  |  9:30 PM on January 05, 2024
meme

You would think that by now Rob Reiner would be tired of repeating the same old lie about which presidential candidate is a threat to democracy.

You would be wrong:

We're not sure why a man who plays pretend for a living is having such a hard time coming up with a creative thought on X/Twitter, but his posts are always good for a laugh, even if he's not trying to be funny.

We had pretty much the same reaction. He tweets a variation of this theme so often that it's hard to take him seriously.

While Reiner certainly got plenty of likes from the choir that he preaches to, he also got quite a bit of pushback on just how very, very wrong his take is:

That certainly seems to be the game plan.

Fair point. This administration has done so much damage by failing to secure the nation's border and increasing our energy dependence on foreign countries that it's easy to believe another four years of Biden just may finish the job.

He's not wrong. The American people can see exactly what is happening. Tick-tock, Dems. Tick-tock.

And speaking of the American people:

What a novel idea.

***

