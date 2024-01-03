The Fabulous Flying Felon: Nevada District Court Judge Attacked by Defendant (WATCH)

BREAKING: The Epstein List (Epstein Files) Is Out
Amy  |  9:15 PM on January 03, 2024
Twitchy

In a shocking turn of events, a Clark County, Nevada District Judge was attacked by a defendant after she denied him probation:

We hope that Judge Mary Kay Holthus is doing okay after what had to be an absolutely terrifying encounter with her assailant, who was about to be sentenced after pleading guilty in a prior hearing to aggravated battery with substantial bodily harm.

Now, we don't claim to be legal experts, but we're going to go out on a limb here and suggest that physically attacking a judge who's about to sentence you for aggravated battery is probably not the smartest move in the world.

It certainly does.

We can't imagine how it possibly could.

It remains to be seen what impact it has on this case, but it's a pretty safe bet that his actions have resulted in a whole new case,

Of course. X/Twitter being what it is, there was no shortage of suggestions on a possible alternative career for the defendant:

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Tags: ATTACK COURT JUDGE LAS VEGAS NEVADA

