The Fabulous Flying Felon: Nevada District Court Judge Attacked by Defendant (WATCH)

In a shocking turn of events, a Clark County, Nevada District Judge was attacked by a defendant after she denied him probation:

A man attacked a Clark County judge in court today after she denied his probation. pic.twitter.com/CTL5VgPZFU — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) January 3, 2024

Advertisement

We hope that Judge Mary Kay Holthus is doing okay after what had to be an absolutely terrifying encounter with her assailant, who was about to be sentenced after pleading guilty in a prior hearing to aggravated battery with substantial bodily harm.

Now, we don't claim to be legal experts, but we're going to go out on a limb here and suggest that physically attacking a judge who's about to sentence you for aggravated battery is probably not the smartest move in the world.

Seems like she made the right call — Daniel Negreanu (@RealKidPoker) January 3, 2024

It certainly does.

That won’t go well for him. — HODL Recruiter (@HODLRecruiter) January 3, 2024

We can't imagine how it possibly could.

That's not going to help his case... — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) January 3, 2024

It remains to be seen what impact it has on this case, but it's a pretty safe bet that his actions have resulted in a whole new case,

Of course. X/Twitter being what it is, there was no shortage of suggestions on a possible alternative career for the defendant:

If he wasn’t going to jail for decades he could be a really good NFL linebacker — Investor Bettor (@InvestorBettor) January 3, 2024

Look at that vertical. He could be an amazing third down short yardage or goal line running back. — Skip Westfall (@Swestfall) January 3, 2024

Bro really said pic.twitter.com/Vw7i7D1IyV — Philly Philly 🦅🅰️🐕 (@MonsieurPhilly) January 4, 2024

NFL scouts be like- pic.twitter.com/7FGEY8OEfP — 💯★ 𝕁𝕖𝕖𝕡 𝕃𝕚𝕗𝕖 ★💯 (@TxSecurityGal) January 3, 2024

If we're being honest, it really was an impressive jump. Certainly inadvisable, but impressive nonetheless.

Let's just take a peek at how it worked out for him:

The aftermath pic.twitter.com/ScMYhmPmlP — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) January 3, 2024

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!