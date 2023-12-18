'VICTORY!!!': Brandon Straka Announces He's Won the J6 Civil Case Against Him

You may be most familiar with former Liberal Brandon Straka as the founder of the 'Walk Away' movement, a cause he started in 2018 to help voters disenchanted with the Democrat party break ties with their increasingly out-of-control progressive agenda.

But were you aware that he's been engaged in a years-long battle to clear his name after a civil lawsuit related to his presence at the Capitol on January 6th was brought against him?

Fortunately, it's a battle that he's just won:

🚨VICTORY!!!🚨

I have WON the J6 civil case against me by the corrupt, lying, leftist Soros-funded DC nonprofit lawfirm Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under Law (@LawyersComm).



Over 2 years ago I was served in a civil lawsuit by 8 black and brown Capitol Police officers… pic.twitter.com/im2DRzS5Al — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) December 18, 2023

It's a bit of a longer post, so here's an excerpt to give you an idea about what he's been going through:

Over 2 years ago I was served in a civil lawsuit by 8 black and brown Capitol Police officers whom I’ve never met, had no contact with on J6, and whom I was not even within proximity of. They sued me under the KKK Act, alleging that I engaged in a white supremacist attack on black and brown police officers, that I caused their “injuries” (which included being pepper sprayed, and becoming “exhausted”) and conspired to encroach on their civil rights. Almost every detail and allegation against me was a lie. In fact I’ll say: a KNOWN lie. Knowing that I committed no violence on J6, and didn’t encourage anybody else to either, this lawsuit alleged that I “violently” breached the barricades of the Capitol and proceeding to attack police officers- including the plaintiffs. The case entered discovery, where we gathered evidence that conclusively showed that none of these officers were even on the side of the building I was on during my brief time on Capitol grounds. One of the plaintiffs was in Maryland at the time I was there.

'One of the plaintiffs was in Maryland at the time I was there'.

We're not legal experts but even we're pretty sure that being in a whole other state as the person you're accusing of causing you physical harm is a bit of a stretch.

Lots of folks chimed in to cheer on Brandon's good news:

Keep up the fight. God bless you Brandon. One of the best — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 18, 2023

AWESOME!!!! May the dominoes for justice start falling! — Mike Engleman🇺🇲 (@RealHickory) December 18, 2023

May they, indeed.

Thank God you won! Many haven’t been able to defend themselves like you.



This whole ordeal is disgusting to watch unfold.



Makes me sick to think about how much good could’ve come from spending all of those resources on actually helping we the people instead of using our own… — Mega Miggy (@MiguelNouhan) December 18, 2023

When you put it like that, it makes us pretty sick, too.

Congratulations!!! Fantastic news my friend 👏 — TrashDiscourse (@TrashDiscourse) December 18, 2023

It IS fantastic news, and It's well past time that we saw some type of win in the seemingly endless stream of January 6th cases.

As Brandon goes on to say in his post:

This is a much needed victory for truth, for decency, and for even a shred of restoration of our faith that justice still exists within corners of our legal system.

Amen.

***

