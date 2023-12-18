AP: Donald Trump Drew From 'Mein Kampf' as He Berated Biden Over Open...
Check Out This Massive Group of Illegal Immigrants in Eagle Pass
'Young Idealists' Thought John Fetterman Wouldn't Be More of the Same Thing
Former NFL Player Gets BLASTED For His Claims That White People Can't Play...
Rep. Joaquin Castro Says Border Security Measures Would Be 'Right-Wing Racism'
The New Yorker Wants You to Know That Your Crossword Puzzles Are RACIST
Wajahat Ali Says Israel Has Squandered the Goodwill It Had After October 7
Here's How the States Line Up in Upcoming 'Civil War' Movie
Around 40 Percent of Student Loan Borrowers Missed Their Payment Last Month
CNN 'Fact-Checking' Biden Campaign's Claim That Trump Is Using Nazi Rhetoric
'Human Rights' Director Attacks Israel, Defends Hamas in Thread and HOO BOY That's...
European Union Commissioner Announces Investigation Into Twitter ON Twitter; Elon Musk Res...
POOF: Harvard Has Disappeared Their Pronouns Page
Don't Look Now but Hunter Isn't the ONLY Biden Who Thinks He Is...

'VICTORY!!!': Brandon Straka Announces He's Won the J6 Civil Case Against Him

Amy  |  8:30 PM on December 18, 2023
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

You may be most familiar with former Liberal Brandon Straka as the founder of the 'Walk Away' movement, a cause he started in 2018 to help voters disenchanted with the Democrat party break ties with their increasingly out-of-control progressive agenda.

Advertisement

But were you aware that he's been engaged in a years-long battle to clear his name after a civil lawsuit related to his presence at the Capitol on January 6th was brought against him?

Fortunately, it's a battle that he's just won:

It's a bit of a longer post, so here's an excerpt to give you an idea about what he's been going through:

Over 2 years ago I was served in a civil lawsuit by 8 black and brown Capitol Police officers whom I’ve never met, had no contact with on J6, and whom I was not even within proximity of.  They sued me under the KKK Act, alleging that I engaged in a white supremacist attack on black and brown police officers, that I caused their “injuries” (which included being pepper sprayed, and becoming “exhausted”) and conspired to encroach on their civil rights.  Almost every detail and allegation against me was a lie. In fact I’ll say: a KNOWN lie.  Knowing that I committed no violence on J6, and didn’t encourage anybody else to either, this lawsuit alleged that I “violently” breached the barricades of the Capitol and proceeding to attack police officers- including the plaintiffs.  The case entered discovery, where we gathered evidence that conclusively showed that none of these officers were even on the side of the building I was on during my brief time on Capitol grounds. One of the plaintiffs was in Maryland at the time I was there.

Recommended

Former NFL Player Gets BLASTED For His Claims That White People Can't Play Football, That He's The 'GOAT'
Coucy
Advertisement

'One of the plaintiffs was in Maryland at the time I was there'.

We're not legal experts but even we're pretty sure that being in a whole other state as the person you're accusing of causing you physical harm is a bit of a stretch.

Lots of folks chimed in to cheer on Brandon's good news:

May they, indeed.

When you put it like that, it makes us pretty sick, too.

It IS fantastic news, and It's well past time that we saw some type of win in the seemingly endless stream of January 6th cases.

As Brandon goes on to say in his post:

This is a much needed victory for truth, for decency, and for even a shred of restoration of our faith that justice still exists within corners of our legal system.

Advertisement

Amen.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: CAPITOL POLICE CIVIL RIGHTS CAPITOL RIOTS JANUARY 6 JANUARY 6TH J6

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Former NFL Player Gets BLASTED For His Claims That White People Can't Play Football, That He's The 'GOAT'
Coucy
Here's How the States Line Up in Upcoming 'Civil War' Movie
Brett T.
'Young Idealists' Thought John Fetterman Wouldn't Be More of the Same Thing
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
'Human Rights' Director Attacks Israel, Defends Hamas in Thread and HOO BOY That's a Lot of Backfire
Sam J.
The New Yorker Wants You to Know That Your Crossword Puzzles Are RACIST
Coucy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Former NFL Player Gets BLASTED For His Claims That White People Can't Play Football, That He's The 'GOAT' Coucy
Advertisement