British Islamist's Canadian Girlfriend Is Missing!
Breaking: Texas, The Federalist, and The Daily Wire File Lawsuit Against U.S. State...
Embrace the Power of 'AND': Is Kristen Clarke Really This Ignorant or Just...
Gov. Ron DeSantis Reportedly Got a Liberal Professor to Leave the Country
Awesome: Nic Cage At Comic Con Is Just So Good
UNRWA Director Wants to Talk About Bags of Flour, Not Israeli Hostages
Ibram X. Kendi Says Whiteness 'Prevents White People From Connecting to Humanity'
National Women's Law Center President Says Female Athletes Should 'Learn to Lose Gracefull...
UN Climate Change Secretary Watches Dances With Wolves - Now Native American Expert
OUCH! Riley Gaines Owned a Rep So Hard the Dem Wanted it Erased...
Politico: It's Been Two Years and Biden Has Yet to Install a Single...
Priorities: California Target Stores Face Fines For Failing To Have Gender Neutral Toys
Keith Olbermann: Biden Should Invoke the Insurrection Act and Detain Trump
Santa Is Real: NORAD and Community Notes Put a Grinch in His Place

Law Professor Laments 'Sex Exceptionalism' for Israel's 'Disproportionate' Response to Hamas War Crimes

Amy  |  9:00 AM on December 06, 2023
AngieArtist

In the interest of full disclosure, we had to read this post from law professor Heidi Matthews a number of times to make sure we were seeing what we were seeing:

Advertisement

And in the FURTHER interest of full disclosure, we admit that we had never heard the phrase 'sex exceptionalism' before reading this post. Not to worry though, Professor Matthews has an explanation:

Oh, well in that case.

Listen, we may not be fancy feminist academics, but we're smart enough to know a garbage take when we see one.

And we're not alone:

Recommended

Embrace the Power of 'AND': Is Kristen Clarke Really This Ignorant or Just Lying?
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement



A harsh but extremely fair question. Should Israel respond with equivalent war crimes of it's own, or should they fight until they've eliminated the threat? We know our answer.

You know what they say about everything after the 'but'.

Advertisement

Her mileage just doesn't vary, it's off the charts.

We'd like to think so, too, but we're not holding our breath.

And in conclusion:

Endorsed.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: FEMINISTS HAMAS HARVARD ISRAEL WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Embrace the Power of 'AND': Is Kristen Clarke Really This Ignorant or Just Lying?
Grateful Calvin
British Islamist's Canadian Girlfriend Is Missing!
Gordon K
Breaking: Texas, The Federalist, and The Daily Wire File Lawsuit Against U.S. State Department
Grateful Calvin
Awesome: Nic Cage At Comic Con Is Just So Good
Amy Curtis
OUCH! Riley Gaines Owned a Rep So Hard the Dem Wanted it Erased From the Congressional Record
Doug P.
Gov. Ron DeSantis Reportedly Got a Liberal Professor to Leave the Country
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Embrace the Power of 'AND': Is Kristen Clarke Really This Ignorant or Just Lying? Grateful Calvin
Advertisement