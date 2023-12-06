Law Professor Laments 'Sex Exceptionalism' for Israel's 'Disproportionate' Response to Hamas War Crimes

In the interest of full disclosure, we had to read this post from law professor Heidi Matthews a number of times to make sure we were seeing what we were seeing:

Is wartime sexual violence a horrific crime? YES, with no mistake. But sex exceptionalism is also traditionally used to whip up support for entire military campaigns — we see Israel and the U.S. doing this now to justify a prolonged disproportionate air and ground war. — Heidi Matthews (@Heidi__Matthews) December 5, 2023

And in the FURTHER interest of full disclosure, we admit that we had never heard the phrase 'sex exceptionalism' before reading this post. Not to worry though, Professor Matthews has an explanation:

It’s clearly relevant. Sex exceptionalism underwrites the idea that sexual violence crimes are worse than others, and therefore justify harsher retaliation (here, via war). This goes back to the essentialist idea that rape is a fate worse than death. None of this is new. — Heidi Matthews (@Heidi__Matthews) December 5, 2023

Oh, well in that case.

Listen, we may not be fancy feminist academics, but we're smart enough to know a garbage take when we see one.

And we're not alone:

Sexual violence is a horrific crime unless it is committed against Jews. Got it. This bish. Damn. https://t.co/LtUr7eTr5P — Lady Hecate ⚫️ (@hecate40) December 5, 2023





As opposed to a proportional air and ground war, which would statistically be MORE violent, kill MORE people, and be MORE prolonged. If there must be war, then it MUST be disproportionately engaged. I would see Hamass wiped out and Palestine free of the terrorists who run Gaza. https://t.co/P39RdVWTcE — Quintus Septimius Florens Tertullianus (@mwilliams433) December 5, 2023





So you want a proportional response? Okay, so how many Palestinian civilians do you think should be r*ped?



Proportionality is the stupidest concept in modern warfare. Israel should fight until the organization that did this stops existing. Hopefully, they will do exactly that https://t.co/9txlhYGz4y — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) December 5, 2023

A harsh but extremely fair question. Should Israel respond with equivalent war crimes of it's own, or should they fight until they've eliminated the threat? We know our answer.

“Is wartime sexual violence a horrific crime? YES, with no mistake. But…”



Incredible stuff https://t.co/c1D6Y0TqWC — Sunny (@sunnyright) December 5, 2023

You know what they say about everything after the 'but'.

I personally feel that mass murders that involve rape are even worse than mass murders that don't, even though the latter are also unspeakably evil. YMMV, I guess. https://t.co/MTpzBUXoGh — Noam Blum 🚡 (@neontaster) December 5, 2023

Her mileage just doesn't vary, it's off the charts.

We'd like to think so, too, but we're not holding our breath.

And in conclusion:

Liberal white women are the absolute worst people on earth. https://t.co/VXOt5Q2dzn — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 5, 2023

Endorsed.

***

