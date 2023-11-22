Ruth Buzzi GETS IT: A Celebrity's Job is to Entertain, NOT to Tell Other People How to Vote

AP: Pope Francis Hosts a Luncheon at the Vatican for Group of Transgender...
Amy  |  10:00 PM on November 22, 2023
AngieArtist

If you're not following comedy legend Ruth Buzzi on X, you really should be. Her posts are funny, wise, and free of the partisan bias that we hear from so many other celebrities.

This recent post is no exception:

This post deserves a big old thank you for more than one reason, the first of which is that YES, the job of being a celebrity is to ENTERTAIN. Being famous does not grant a person some added authority when it comes to telling anybody else how to vote. Celebrities are, of course, entitled to their political beliefs but the endless faux-moralizing that's been coming from Hollywood Left for years is exhausting and off-putting.

The other reason we're thankful for this post is that Miss Buzzi has indeed entertained so many of us for so many years and it's nice to get a chance to let her know that.

We're not the only ones who feel that way:

We sure do!

As always, there were replies that completely missed the point of the post, but in the spirit of Thanksgiving, we're just going to go ahead and focus on the positive.

She truly is.

***

Tags: CELEBRITIES COMEDY HOLLYWOOD

