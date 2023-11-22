Ruth Buzzi GETS IT: A Celebrity's Job is to Entertain, NOT to Tell Other People How to Vote

If you're not following comedy legend Ruth Buzzi on X, you really should be. Her posts are funny, wise, and free of the partisan bias that we hear from so many other celebrities.

This recent post is no exception:

Lots of my famous friends won’t agree, but being a celebrity gives me neither the credibility nor any special authority to tell anybody else how to vote.



My job for over half a century was to entertain you to the very best of my ability — and I tried my hardest to do that. — RUTH BUZZI (@Ruth_A_Buzzi) November 21, 2023

This post deserves a big old thank you for more than one reason, the first of which is that YES, the job of being a celebrity is to ENTERTAIN. Being famous does not grant a person some added authority when it comes to telling anybody else how to vote. Celebrities are, of course, entitled to their political beliefs but the endless faux-moralizing that's been coming from Hollywood Left for years is exhausting and off-putting.

The other reason we're thankful for this post is that Miss Buzzi has indeed entertained so many of us for so many years and it's nice to get a chance to let her know that.

We're not the only ones who feel that way:

And succeeded beyond expectations and became a national treasure. — Swedish Canary (@SwedishCanary) November 22, 2023

And you did exactly that. — CJ (@politichick_) November 22, 2023

And we totally love you for it! ❤️❤️ — Taxpayer1234 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Taxpayers1234) November 22, 2023

We sure do!

As always, there were replies that completely missed the point of the post, but in the spirit of Thanksgiving, we're just going to go ahead and focus on the positive.

What a national treasure you are! 😘 — BL_Abba (@BL_Abba) November 22, 2023

And Ruth - you entertained us. Thank you. I continue to watch Dean Martin Roasts on You Tube and there you are...funny as all heck. God Bless! You are truly a gem. — Kathy (@cal_gal53) November 21, 2023

She truly is.

