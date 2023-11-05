Author Explains Exactly Why Progressives Are Mad At JK Rowling And He's SO Right

There's a long-running joke in conservative social media circles: our friends on the Left REALLY need to read something other than the 'Harry Potter' series. It seems to be their go-to reference material whenever they want to insult or mock anyone who disagrees with their progressive 'values'.

Alas, Harry Potter author JK Rowling, once beloved by the Left, has revealed herself to be a champion of women's rights to single-sex spaces and sports, which naturally makes her a TERF and a bigot in their eyes. They're really mad at her, and author and X-user Daniel Friedman is pretty sure he knows why:

The reason a lot of young progressives are so mad at JK Rowling is that they read the books as kids, and they thought they were Harry or Hermione. But they grew up into people like Percy or Dolores Umbridge or Cornelius Fudge or Rita Skeeter. And they know it. And on some level,… — Daniel Friedman (@DanFriedman81) November 4, 2023

That sounds about right. If you're not familiar with the characters referred to in the post, Percy is a boot-licking statist, Umbridge is a government-sanctioned enforcer, Fudge is a coward, and Skeeter is a gossip-mongering shrew intent on portraying Harry in the worst possible light. Not exactly admirable people.

The oh-so-tolerant, loving, and inclusive Left cannot bear the idea that they've become the very thing they're always accusing the Right of being.

I’m reading the fifth book with my niece and it’s kind of astonishing how well it tracks to contemporary controversies. And Rowling is on the same side now that she was when she wrote it. Which is the side of people who tell the truth, against people who suppress and deny the… — Daniel Friedman (@DanFriedman81) November 4, 2023

Friedman is right, Rowling hasn't changed. What has changed, however, is that we live in a day and age where no matter how liberal your views on everything else are, refusing to deny the truth of biology gets you kicked out of the progressive club.

The Rita Skeeters of the world embody large swathes of modern day journalism. Who knew Harry Potter would be so prophetic? — Deedy (@debarghya_das) November 4, 2023

They do. We're old enough to remember when CNN graciously offered to not dox a Redditor, as long as he removed a silly wrestling meme and made a promise to not post such things again.

It's a great thread, and it absolutely makes a lot of sense when it comes the to backlash against Rowling.

