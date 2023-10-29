Democratic Activist Account Tries to Insult 'Homophobic' House Speaker Mike Johnson By Implying He's Gay

Twitter/X account @CalltoActivism has some thoughts on newly-minted Speaker of the House Mike Johnson:

Here’s a young Mike Johnson, future Speaker of the House and very heterosexual.



Has anyone wondered if people like Mike Johnson who are adamant that being gay is a CHOICE…



…is because for him, appearing to be straight IS a choice. 🤔



Sometimes the most homophobic people… pic.twitter.com/BGSkFtVTve — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) October 29, 2023

To answer the question in the post, our thoughts are, what the heck is 'very heterosexual'? And, if you're against alleged homophobia, why do you think it's okay to try and dunk on someone by suggesting that they're gay?

We're not the only ones confused by this post:

So are you saying that he looks like a gay person? Or are you saying that gay people look like him? I don’t understand what you’re trying to say here. — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) October 29, 2023

We don't either.

You: Gay people are good!



Also you: I will attempt to insult him by calling him gay. — Adam B. Coleman, President of Aintblackistan (@wrong_speak) October 29, 2023

We're going to call bingo on that one.

Aren’t you part of the “do not judge” crowd? — Tim Jim (@timjim59) October 29, 2023

The 'do not judge' crowd seems to only not judge anything that fits with their narrative.

So you’re using gay as an insult … I don’t think you’re making the point you think you are. — The🐰FOO-BOO🎃 (@PolitiBunny) October 29, 2023

They're not, but they sure seem to think that they are. This is a perfectly cute picture. We don't know why the Left is so riled up about the Republican Speaker of the House, except for the fact that, you know, he's the Republican Speaker of the House.

Deal with it.

