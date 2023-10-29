Democratic Activist Account Tries to Insult 'Homophobic' House Speaker Mike Johnson By Implying He's Gay

Priorities: Biden FAA Pushes Diversity Hiring As Air Traffic Control Falls Into Chaos
Amy  |  6:40 PM on October 29, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Twitter/X account @CalltoActivism has some thoughts on newly-minted Speaker of the House Mike Johnson:

Here’s a young Mike Johnson, future Speaker of the House and very heterosexual.   Has anyone wondered if people like Mike Johnson who are adamant that being gay is a CHOICE…  …is because for him, appearing to be straight IS a choice.  Sometimes the most homophobic people are just angry and jealous of the people living their truth.  What are your thoughts?

To answer the question in the post, our thoughts are, what the heck is 'very heterosexual'? And, if you're against alleged homophobia, why do you think it's okay to try and dunk on someone by suggesting that they're gay?

We're not the only ones confused by this post:

We don't either.

We're going to call bingo on that one.

The 'do not judge' crowd seems to only not judge anything that fits with their narrative.

They're not, but they sure seem to think that they are. This is a perfectly cute picture. We don't know why the Left is so riled up about the Republican Speaker of the House, except for the fact that, you know, he's the Republican Speaker of the House.

Deal with it.

***

