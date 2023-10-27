Rep. Ilhan Omar Defends 'Mama Bear' Rep. Rashida Tlaib And It Does NOT Go Well In The Replies

In what is presumably a response to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's resolution to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Rep. Ilhan Omar took to X to post her support for Tlaib:

Advertisement

We lovingly call @RashidaTlaib Mama Bear, because she is loving and protective. She shows humanity to colleagues who constantly dehumanize her and those who share our faith. She loves the people she represents regardless of who they are.



I am my sister’s keeper and I will walk… — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 26, 2023

Here's the full text of the post:

We lovingly call @RashidaTlaib Mama Bear, because she is loving and protective. She shows humanity to colleagues who constantly dehumanize her and those who share our faith. She loves the people she represents regardless of who they are. I am my sister’s keeper and I will walk through fire for her. I admire her leadership and conviction. People can harass or try to censure her, but she will never be forced into submission. None of us will.

Omar must have a very, very different idea of what 'loving and protective' means, because from where we're standing, fanning the flames of international tension doesn't seem particularly loving or protective to us.

Seems a lot of other folks felt that way too:

"She loves* the people she represents regardless of who they are."



*Jews not included — J L Fairchild (@J_L_Fairchild) October 27, 2023

“Loving and protective”?



Does this apply to Jews as well? — Scott Upham (@ScottUpham) October 27, 2023

“She shows humanity to colleagues who constantly dehumanize her and those who share our faith.”



Ok, good. Does she show humanity to people who are of other faiths too? I think that’s the main concern. — Christie Smythe (@ChristieSmythe) October 27, 2023

Yep, that's a pretty big concern.

You both hate Israel. We get it. — The🐰FOO-BOO🎃 (@PolitiBunny) October 27, 2023

They've both made it crystal clear.

Wanna know what I call her? — Ken (@danic_98) October 27, 2023

Well, we kind of do but we also kind of don't.

No one in Congress is above censure should the situation warrant. — JustNancy (@nancy_incognito) October 27, 2023

Bingo.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!