Former 'The Lincoln Project' Stooge Steve Schmidt Working for Biden Challenger And Dems...
BREAKING: Man Connected to the ‘Doxxing Truck’ Holding Alleged Antisemites Accountable Has...
You Might Be an Antisemite: Yael Bar tur Offers Extensive List of What...
Drew Holden Details The Problems Hamas Has With Telling the Truth About Math...
Much Like Kenny, We Are Dead Watching South Park DESTROY Hollywood (NSFW Language)
'History Has Stopped': Washington Post Creepily Celebrates Melting of Robert E. Lee Statue
'Fight For Asexual Rights!' Wait. What? British Asexual Influencer Causes Head Scratching...
Well, That Was Unexpected: Palestinians Score UK Sex Workers Union Endorsement
Libs of TikTok Finds Yet Another School Canceling Halloween For 'Inclusivity'
RFK Jr. Submits THIRD Formal Request for Secret Service Protection After Home Intruder...
'Libs of Tik Tok' Founder Chaya Raichik Manages To Ask AOC About Hostages...
Update: Ryan Fournier Retracts Meadows 'Wire-Tapping' Accusation
Twitter Celebrates New York Man Who Confronts Coward Tearing Down 'Kidnapped In Israel'...
Vivek Ramaswamy Lies About DeSantis Removing ‘Pro-Palestine’ Groups From College Campuses

Rep. Ilhan Omar Defends 'Mama Bear' Rep. Rashida Tlaib And It Does NOT Go Well In The Replies

Amy  |  8:15 PM on October 27, 2023
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

In what is presumably a response to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's resolution to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Rep. Ilhan Omar took to X to post her support for Tlaib:

Advertisement

Here's the full text of the post:

We lovingly call @RashidaTlaib Mama Bear, because she is loving and protective. She shows humanity to colleagues who constantly dehumanize her and those who share our faith. She loves the people she represents regardless of who they are. 

I am my sister’s keeper and I will walk through fire for her. I admire her leadership and conviction. People can harass or try to censure her, but she will never be forced into submission. None of us will.

Omar must have a very, very different idea of what 'loving and protective' means, because from where we're standing, fanning the flames of international tension doesn't seem particularly loving or protective to us.

Seems a lot of other folks felt that way too:

Recommended

BREAKING: Man Connected to the ‘Doxxing Truck’ Holding Alleged Antisemites Accountable Has Been SWATted
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Yep, that's a pretty big concern.

They've both made it crystal clear.

Well, we kind of do but we also kind of don't.

Bingo.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: ILHAN OMAR RASHIDA TLAIB

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: Man Connected to the ‘Doxxing Truck’ Holding Alleged Antisemites Accountable Has Been SWATted
Aaron Walker
Much Like Kenny, We Are Dead Watching South Park DESTROY Hollywood (NSFW Language)
ArtistAngie
You Might Be an Antisemite: Yael Bar tur Offers Extensive List of What It Means To Hate Jews
Grateful Calvin
'Libs of Tik Tok' Founder Chaya Raichik Manages To Ask AOC About Hostages and AOC Absolutely Panics
justmindy
Drew Holden Details The Problems Hamas Has With Telling the Truth About Math and Things
justmindy
'History Has Stopped': Washington Post Creepily Celebrates Melting of Robert E. Lee Statue
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BREAKING: Man Connected to the ‘Doxxing Truck’ Holding Alleged Antisemites Accountable Has Been SWATted Aaron Walker
Advertisement