Dana Carvey’s Hilarious Biden Dementia Slam on Maher Lands Like a Cognitive Collapse Mic Drop (WATCH)

justmindy
justmindy | 2:30 PM on March 22, 2025
AP Photo/Kevin Wolf

The skit is hilarious, but the scary thing is Biden acted just like this and he was the President for four years. That should terrify Americans in retrospect.

Yes, the old man wandering around and barely able to speak looks exactly like Biden. That's the problem. The fact the Corporate Media did their best to hide it from the public, in concert with Democrats, is also really bad.

He actually wants to be funny and not accepted by the Leftist crowd.

People should have been mocking that lying liar who lied the whole time and still should be mocking him.

Carvey really was brilliant the entire show.

Exactly. They are allowed to be honest now because Biden didn't run and Kamala didn't win.

People forgot how to be funny. They are so afraid of offending people.

Don't we all. It's been decades.

There are actual people to blame for the cover up and allowing it to go on and there does need to be a reckoning. 

He really is.

