Dana Carvey’s Hilarious Biden Dementia Slam on Maher Lands Like a Cognitive Collapse Mic Drop (WATCH)

The skit is hilarious, but the scary thing is Biden acted just like this and he was the President for four years. That should terrify Americans in retrospect.

Dana Carvey whips out his Joe Biden impersonation for Bill Maher:

Bill Maher: "Nobody could quite get Biden [like you]"

Dana Carvey: "I'm being serious right now"



Bill Maher's audience: 'It's funny because we voted for him' pic.twitter.com/Gx9o0dA2sz — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) March 22, 2025

Yes, the old man wandering around and barely able to speak looks exactly like Biden. That's the problem. The fact the Corporate Media did their best to hide it from the public, in concert with Democrats, is also really bad.

Nobody could quite get Biden like Dana Carvey because Carvey's about the last comedian left who values comedy over the "community." https://t.co/ZucmZeTBPS — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) March 22, 2025

He actually wants to be funny and not accepted by the Leftist crowd.

It's relieved laughter. Like when Chappelle told everybody is was okay to make fun of Jussie Smollett. https://t.co/3SqWG3syWd — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) March 22, 2025

People should have been mocking that lying liar who lied the whole time and still should be mocking him.

Is there anyone better at physical impersonation than @danacarvey?!? https://t.co/mh3okPng1d — TheCaffeinatedCrow (@TheCafCrow) March 22, 2025

Dana Carvey is the best.. entire segment on Bill Maher was outstanding.



His impressions in like 12 minutes..



Elon, Trump, RFK Jr, JFK, Biden, Ed McMahon, Johnny Carson, church lady, bill gates, Garth, Hans, Gollum, George H.W. Bush, Paul McCartney



Brilliant. https://t.co/lHSOLmRCaE — Wade (@WadeAWarner) March 22, 2025

Carvey really was brilliant the entire show.

It's all funny to do this now 9 months ago, this would have been called perpetuating the "deep fake hoax". https://t.co/eMlQeLLaLX — Pitchfork Sports (@pitchforksport) March 22, 2025

Exactly. They are allowed to be honest now because Biden didn't run and Kamala didn't win.

I think people have forgotten how good Carvey is. I listening to Conan O'Brien's podcast the other day, and he was doing this impression of Johnny Carson getting pulled over for drunk driving and I was just dying. https://t.co/AxVAQW7DfZ — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) March 22, 2025

People forgot how to be funny. They are so afraid of offending people.

I so miss the time when SNL was funny. https://t.co/wAmiJslcqs — Alberto Piergiorgi (@albertopier) March 22, 2025

Don't we all. It's been decades.

Damn, I had no idea Dana Carvey did such a remarkable Biden impression. That's a skill. https://t.co/X94Qs7Lq6H — Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) March 22, 2025

That everyone is laughing.. on a decidedly leftist show, shows how far afield things had gotten with Biden and his dementia/incompetence.



Instead of laughing, we need to become contrite and vow to never let this happen again. https://t.co/mbqPHruJAP — Danny Anderson (aka: Abuelo de la Spoopy) (@danander11) March 22, 2025

There are actual people to blame for the cover up and allowing it to go on and there does need to be a reckoning.

Dana is a National Treasure https://t.co/euHP7G4SMB — Patriotic Jon (@Patriotic_Jon) March 22, 2025

He really is.