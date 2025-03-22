NYU Hack Spills the Tea: Affirmative Action Still Rigging the Admissions Game
Hamas Fanboy Whines ‘When Will It End? ... Twitter Roasts Him with a Smorgasbord of Savage Replies

justmindy
justmindy | 9:50 PM on March 22, 2025
AP Photo/Mohammed Hajjar

A 'Palestinian influencer' who writes about the 'occupation of Gaza' on Twitter and has almost a million followers, posted a video with a poignant (to him) question.

First of all, had Hamas not invaded a music festival and killed innocent families, it never would have started. All of that aside, it could stop if Hamas released the hostages. 

This doesn't look like they are winning. 

Yep, this could also end it.

Yep, Hamas started it. Only they can end it. 

The problem is the people of Palestine mostly support Hamas. 

Write it down and share it with your neighbors in Gaza so they are all aware.

They could, but unfortunately, Hamas cares more about hating Jewish people and Israel, than sparing the lives of their own people. 

That surely backfired.

Reflect upon that and ponder. 

Also, true.

Isn't that the truth.

Let history be the guide.

