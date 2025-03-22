Hamas Fanboy Whines ‘When Will It End? ... Twitter Roasts Him with a Smorgasbord of Savage Replies

A 'Palestinian influencer' who writes about the 'occupation of Gaza' on Twitter and has almost a million followers, posted a video with a poignant (to him) question.

When will this end? pic.twitter.com/0cyC3z8hnk — Muhammad Smiry 🇵🇸 (@MuhammadSmiry) March 21, 2025

First of all, had Hamas not invaded a music festival and killed innocent families, it never would have started. All of that aside, it could stop if Hamas released the hostages.

This doesn't look like they are winning.

When the hostages are returned. https://t.co/qFSzfvXPys — RBe (@RBPundit) March 23, 2025

Yep, this could also end it.

When you want it to. https://t.co/iAVPz2NSVy — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 22, 2025

Yep, Hamas started it. Only they can end it.

When Hamas release the hostages.



Simple. https://t.co/jJSYOT5s4i — Andrew Fox (@Mr_Andrew_Fox) March 22, 2025

When Hamas surrenders. That’s how wars work. https://t.co/tNKQKrAmq6 — Ilya Shapiro (@ishapiro) March 23, 2025

When they give up the hostages and their bodies and surrender and remove Hamas from power... — BartonBella (@BartonBella1) March 22, 2025

The problem is the people of Palestine mostly support Hamas.

Return what you stole from Israel. Release the hostages and surrender then the war ends that day. — Petra Meyer 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇦✝️🎗️ (@petrameyerx) March 22, 2025

Are you really that thick to be asking this still?



AI - Muhammad:

1. Release all hostages

2. Surrender your weapons



Write it down this time so I don’t have to repeat it again. — Jew (@mhubhfugx) March 22, 2025

Write it down and share it with your neighbors in Gaza so they are all aware.

When all the hostages are liberated, and when you are all decolonized down to the last Arab settler. Until then, expect only hellfire and death. — Dani Blekman (@Dani_Blek) March 22, 2025

Just a shot in the dark here, but probably when you release the hostages. — Lexi (@Lexi58746074319) March 22, 2025

Hamas could end it in 30 seconds. — Alfred Solomons (@FalconApoda) March 22, 2025

They could, but unfortunately, Hamas cares more about hating Jewish people and Israel, than sparing the lives of their own people.

Guess all that laughing and celebrating on Oct 7 was a bad idea, huh? — Winstoncup Wolf (@Winstoncupwolf) March 22, 2025

That surely backfired.

Seems a long time ago when Palestinians celebrated and paraded hostages on the streets of Gaza after invading Israel, look at this and ask yourself, was it worth it, why did we back Hamas. — Garry (@gmorrison20221) March 22, 2025

Reflect upon that and ponder.

Well, there is a fair bit still standing so a while I imagine.



Of course they could just give up the hostages and do away with Hamas... — Ben Stoneham (@benstoneham) March 22, 2025

Maybe y’all shouldn’t have started it. — Wade’s_Fani 🇺🇸🇮🇱🟦 (@au_epstein) March 23, 2025

Also, true.

When you love your children more than you hate the Jews. — Maggie Leber (@MaggieL) March 23, 2025

Isn't that the truth.

The Germans and Japanese asked the same thing eighty years ago. All it took was surrendering unconditionally. — Rhode Islander (@rhodeislander) March 23, 2025

Let history be the guide.