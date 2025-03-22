DoorDash Delivers Hunger Pangs and a Side of 'Sucks to Be You' to...
VIP
'You Will Lose Your Life': Here's Another Death Threat to Republicans on TikTok
CBS News: Trump Administration Is Revoking Legal Status of 530,000 Immigrants
VIP
The Left's Final Play: Erasing Women, Destroying Sports
Hamas Fanboy Whines ‘When Will It End? ... Twitter Roasts Him with a...
Trump (and Elon) Dropped By the NCAA Wrestling Finals and THIS Is What...
But What Was His Motive? Man Took Pressure Cooker Bomb Into British Hospital
High School Coach Sacked for Ponytail-Pulling Tantrum After Championship Flop ... Real Cla...
SODA JERKS? Nick Sortor Calls Out Influencers Being Paid by Companies to Oppose...
Democrats Having ‘Serious Conversations’ About Handling Trans Rights
VIP
A New Jersey Cop Sporting a Palestine Flag on His Uniform Is Outrageous...
WATCH Riley Gaines' Facial Expressions As Black Trans Activist Insists He CANNOT Be...
UK Issues Travel Warning for Citizens Coming to the United States
Donald Trump Endorses Brad Schimel in WI Supreme Court Race, Warns Crawford Will...

NYU Hack Spills the Tea: Affirmative Action Still Rigging the Admissions Game

justmindy
justmindy | 10:40 PM on March 22, 2025
Twitchy

That's probably not information NYU administration wanted out there in the open. 

Advertisement

Basically, Asian and Caucasian students had to have much higher standardized testing scores to get admitted. 

This is a side note for those who buy it. 

That would be a great idea. Why should this not be public information?

Recommended

DoorDash Delivers Hunger Pangs and a Side of 'Sucks to Be You' to Furious Cori Bush
justmindy
Advertisement

Are they looking for a name change?

As it should be for all Universities and Colleges who take federal dollars.

Advertisement

This is an excellent point. This is illegal. The Supreme Court said they must stop. What now? What can be done? Wait for it to make its way through the courts again?

Apparently, there needs to be criminal charges against Administrators for ignoring the courts or else the rulings mean nothing.

Tags: COLLEGE HACK NYU RACE DEI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

DoorDash Delivers Hunger Pangs and a Side of 'Sucks to Be You' to Furious Cori Bush
justmindy
Trump (and Elon) Dropped By the NCAA Wrestling Finals and THIS Is What Grassroots Support Sounds Like
Doug P.
Hamas Fanboy Whines ‘When Will It End? ... Twitter Roasts Him with a Smorgasbord of Savage Replies
justmindy
High School Coach Sacked for Ponytail-Pulling Tantrum After Championship Flop ... Real Classy Move
justmindy
CBS News: Trump Administration Is Revoking Legal Status of 530,000 Immigrants
Brett T.
Dana Carvey’s Hilarious Biden Dementia Slam on Maher Lands Like a Cognitive Collapse Mic Drop (WATCH)
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
DoorDash Delivers Hunger Pangs and a Side of 'Sucks to Be You' to Furious Cori Bush justmindy
Advertisement