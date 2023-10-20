Shabbat Shalom: A Message of Hope From Two Israeli Soldiers (Watch)

This heartfelt and incredibly moving post is making the rounds on Twitter/X and for good reason:

How could I feel this way if they don’t?



I owe you an apology.



Many of you here and on other platforms have reached out asking if I’m ok because I’ve been quiet for the last 24 hours.



Yes, I have been. Thanks for noticing.



I didn’t have it in me to strengthen others. I… pic.twitter.com/6mIY9yuyRp — Hillel Fuld (@HilzFuld) October 20, 2023

Advertisement

We can't speak for anyone else, but this writer has been feeling incredibly overwhelmed by the tragic and horrifying news as more of the details of the Hamas attack on innocent Israelis have come to light.

Here's @HizFuld post in full:

How could I feel this way if they don’t? I owe you an apology. Many of you here and on other platforms have reached out asking if I’m ok because I’ve been quiet for the last 24 hours. Yes, I have been. Thanks for noticing. I didn’t have it in me to strengthen others. I had many moments of total hopelessness. Spending time on social media also means I am exposed to all the hatred and poisonous antisemitism around the world. It threw me into a major funk. I couldn’t find anything to grasp onto. I was lost. I was done. I was burned out. I couldn’t continue my mission of spreading positivity. I didn’t have any to spread. I was done. Last night I went to Jerusalem to meet a friend, a relatively new friend who is a beacon of light. You’ll hear more about him soon. But he gave me some light, some hope. And then I woke up this morning feeling somewhat reenergized but still not where I needed to be. But then I started to check my WhatsApp for all the beautiful videos people have been sending me that I’ve been ignoring for the past 24 hours. This video is one of hundreds. I watch this and I ask myself “If these guys have hope, then I have hope! If these guys can smile, I can smile. If they can sing, I can sing. If they are filled with optimism, then I need to refill my tank with optimism.” I don’t know what tomorrow will bring and whether I’ll be able to keep my head above water. I can only promise I’ll try. So many people have told me they depend on my optimism, so I felt terrible yesterday when I was silent and when I just wasn’t feeling it. All I can say is I promise to try. But just like you, I am not ok and I have to keep reminding myself that’s it’s ok to not be ok, and that I have to let go of things I can’t control, focus on things I can, and for the rest of it, turn to Hashem and ask for compassion. Watch these beautiful smiling souls. Oh God, my heart. This is SO what I needed!

This is what so many of us needed:

That video put a smile on my face. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) October 20, 2023

Ours too.

Shabbat Shalom.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!



