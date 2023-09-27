GOP Rep. Burchett levels guy that asks him if he supports 'Trump’s call to shut down the government'

We know a lot of eyes will be on the Republican primary debate and/or the Trump rally tonight, but we would be remiss if we didn't bring you this absolute gem of a reply by GOP Rep. Tim Burchett when a 'reporter' asked him whether he supports 'Trump's call to shut the down the government':

REPORTER: “Do you support Trump’s call to shut down the government?”



REP. BURCHETT (R-TN): “I do not support you wearing black socks with short pants.” pic.twitter.com/aTU9xsZAwp — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 27, 2023

Well, ouch. That one had to hurt. And for the record, we do not support that particular fashion choice either.

Regardless of your political affiliation, you have to admit it was a pretty funny reply:

It's INCREDIBLY hilarious.

Somebody sure did, and Rep. Burchett was clearly up to the job.

And let's not forget this little point:

Not every question or topic has to involve former President Trump, yet here we are.

When someone adds the 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' music, you know you've done messed up.

