GOP Rep. Burchett levels guy that asks him if he supports 'Trump’s call to shut down the government'

Amy  |  10:15 PM on September 27, 2023
Meme/Twitchy

We know a lot of eyes will be on the Republican primary debate and/or the Trump rally tonight, but we would be remiss if we didn't bring you this absolute gem of a reply by GOP Rep. Tim Burchett when a 'reporter' asked him whether he supports 'Trump's call to shut the down the government':

Well, ouch. That one had to hurt. And for the record, we do not support that particular fashion choice either.

Nor did many folks on X/Twitter:

Regardless of your political affiliation, you have to admit it was a pretty funny reply:

It's INCREDIBLY hilarious.

